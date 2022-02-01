WAYNE — Sometimes the difference in two teams can be better measured in years than the scoreboard.
Chapmanville efficiently scored on nearly each possession in the final two minutes to pull out a 54-46 victory over host Wayne Tuesday night.
The Tigers (8-7) return the bulk of a team that made the Class AA state tournament last spring. 6-foot-5 junior Brody Dalton scored 18 points and 6-6 sophomore Zion Blevins added 15 for Chapmanville.
And while the Tigers had three players in double figures (Isaiah Smith 10 points), two are juniors.
Wayne (7-9) was led by sophomore Zane Adkins and freshman Cooper Adkins with 11 apiece. Freshman Isaac Meddings had 10 points.
The Pioneers trailed 41-36 after three quarters but quickly scored the first four points of the final quarter to get within one. The two teams traded buckets into the final three minutes, when Wayne found shots hard to come by against the rangy, high-pressure Tiger defense.
That’s when Blevins went to work around the basket, converting several offensive rebounds into baskets down the stretch.
The game was competitive throughout. After Wayne jumped to an early five-point lead, Chapmanville answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead. The teams exchanged the lead through much of the second quarter and into the third before the Pioneers appeared to wear down.
CVILLE 15 13 13 13–56: Brody Dalton 18, Zion Blevins 15, Isaiah Smith 10, Leslie 4, Berry 3, Craddock 2.
WAYNE 13 13 10 10–46: Zane Adkins 11, Cooper Adkins 11, Isaac Meddings 10, Maynard 8, Staley 4, Queen 2.
