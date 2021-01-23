Offensive player of the year: Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley
Defensive player of the year: Reid Carrico, Ironton.
Coach of the year: Tony Love, Ashland.
First team
Offense
QB Max Ward 6-2 195 Sr. Fairland
RB Jakob Caudill 5-9 215 Sr. Cabell Midland
RB Keontae Pittman 5-11 170 Sr. Ashland
RB Austin Stapleton 5-10 220 Sr. Coal Grove
WR JT Garrett 5-11 180 Sr. Ashland
WR Trent Hacker 6-2 175 Sr. Ironton
WR Gavin Hunt 6-0 170 Sr. Fairland
TE Corbin Page 6-5 257 Jr. Spring Valley
OL Bryce Biggs 6-6 270 Sr. Spring Valley
OL Matt Davis 6-0 210 Sr. Ironton
OL Evan Ferguson 6-2 275 Jr. Spring Valley
OL Wyatt Milum 6-7 280 Sr. Spring Valley
OL Riley Starnes 6-6 300 Sr. Gallia Academy
U Donald Richendollar 5-9 175 Sr. Chesapeake
Defense
DL Kolby Coburn 6-3 220 Sr. Ashland
DL Dalton Crabtree 5-10 190 Sr. Ironton
DL Nemo Roberts 6-1 255 Sr. Cabell Midland
DL Maxwell Wentz 6-3, 265 Jr. Huntington High
LB J.D. Brumfield 5-11 210 Jr. Fairland
LB Reid Carrico 6-3 235 Sr. Ironton
LB Cole Diamond 5-10 185 Sr. Spring Valley
LB Caleb Tackett 5-9 175 Sr. Ashland
DB Jack Alley 5-11 175 Sr. Ashland
DB Jace Caldwell 6-0 185 Jr. Spring Valley
DB Devin Jackson 6-0 170 Sr. Huntington High
DB Chandler Schmidt 6-1 195 Jr. Cabell Midland
U Jadyn Johnson 6-2 190 Sr. Cabell Midland
Special teams
K S.J. Lycans 5-10 160 Jr. Ashland
P Kyle Howell 6-0 170 Sr. Ironton
Second team
QB Charlie Jachimczuk 5-11 180 Sr. Russell
RB James Armstrong 6-1 210 Sr. Gallia Academy
RB Brody Brumfield 5-9 160 Sr. Spring Valley
RB Trevor Carter 6-1 190 So. Ironton
WR Thomas Sentz 5-9 150 Sr. Chesapeake
WR Noah Waynick 6-3 180 Jr. Huntington High
WR Mason Lykins 6-1 175 So. Russell
TE Eli Archer 6-4 235 Sr. Huntington High
OL Isaac Clary 6-7 315 So. Gallia Academy
OL Jackson Foutch 6-2 225 Sr. Ashland
OL Garrett Green 6-2 275 Jr. Hurricane
OL Casey Hudson 6-4 220 Jr. Fairland
OL Rocky White 5-11 235 Sr. Ironton
U Baden Gillispie 5-11 175 Sr. Cabell Midland
Defense
DL Nick Burns 6-2 280 Jr. Chesapeake
DL Ben Compliment 6-3 225 Sr. Coal Grove
DL Gunnar Crawford 5-10 225 Sr. Ironton
DL Jordan Williams 6-3 186 Sr. Fairland
LB Cameron Deere 5-11 185 Sr. Ironton
LB Palmer Riggio 6-1 190 Sr. Cabell Midland
LB Tyrees Smith 6-3 210 Jr. Huntington High
LB Tyrone Washington 6-1 185 Sr. Hurricane
DB Amari Felder 6-1 190 So. Huntington High
DB Zander Schmidt 6-0 170 Jr. Fairland
DB Isaiah Vaughn 5-8 160 Sr. Cabell Midland
DB Hunter Gillum 5-10 185 Sr. Ashland
U Malachi Wheeler 5-10 190 Jr. Coal Grove
Special teams
K Jimmy Mahlmesiter 6-0 165 Sr. Ironton
P Calyx Holmes 5-10 170 Sr. Ashland
Honorable-mention
Nathan Beller, OL, Wayne; A.J. Biggs, OL, Russell; Anthony Blevins, DL, Russell; Peyton Boblett, OL, Boyd County; Ethan Bowens, RB, Wayne; Cole Brandt, WR, South Point; Brogan Brown, LB, Hurricane; Hunter Bush, QB, Point Pleasant; Tayden Carpenter, WB, Ironton; Olivia Charles, K, Cabell Midland; Brady Clevenger, LB, Greenup County; Michael Conkle, RB, River Valley; Nathan Conley, RB, Russell; Tanner Copley, RB, Tolsia; Hunter Correll, DL, Raceland; John Covert, LB, Winfield; Kyle Davis, OL, Lawrence County; Ryan Duff, DL, Point Pleasant; Josh Ferguson, RB, Symmes Valley; Jackson Fetty, LB, Cabell Midland; Chase Hager, WR, Hurricane; Owen Hankins, RB, Rock Hill; Hayden Harper, RB, Rock Hill; Jake Heighton, QB, Raceland; Cole Hines, LB, Gallia Academy; Conner Hughes, WR, Raceland; Charlie Jachimczuk, QB, Russell; Peyton Ison, K, Russell; Jacob Kelley, RB, Boyd County; Jack Leith, DB, Symmes Valley; Gavin Lochow, WB, Huntington High; Mason Lycans, DB, Russell; Emma Marshall, K, Fairland; Tucker Meadows, OL, Coal Grove; Caleb Mullins, LB, Symmes Valley; Will Nichols, DL, Raceland; Kyle Northup, DB, South Gallia; Michael Meade, DB, Raceland; Reid Parker, OL, Greenup County; Malik Pegram, WB, South Point; Tristan Rayburn, LB, Ashland; Palmer Riggio, LB, Cabell Midland; Kye Robinson, OL, Coal Grove; Jack Roy, QB, Spring Valley; Jacob Schwab, OL, Rock Hill; Nolan Shimp, LB, Lincoln County; Gracin Smith, LB, Fairview; Logan Staten, DB, Boyd County; Carter Stephens, LB, Boyd County, Kase Stewart, RB, Wahama; Darryl Taylor, WR, South Point; Noah Vanco, QB, Gallia Academy; Briar Williams, WR, Gallia Academy; Gavan Yates, OL, Symmes Valley.