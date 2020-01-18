ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One of the better high school girls basketball showcases in the Tri-State takes place Saturday at Fairland High School.
The Tri-State Hoops Throwdown features five games at the Carl York Center. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and is good for all five games.
The games begin noon with South Charleston (7-2) taking on Alexander (10-4).
Senior Myra Cuffee and junior Maliha Witten give the Black Eagles, ranked fifth in West Virginia Class AAA, strong guard play, as each averages better than 14 points per game. The Spartans feature 5-foot-9 freshman Marlee Grinstead averaging 14 points per contest.
At 1:45 p.m. Bishop Fenwick (7-10) of Franklin, Ohio, plays Warren (13-1). The Falcons have played a rugged Cincinnati-area schedule and bring plenty of height in 6-2 Rachel Crossman, 6-footer Emily Adams and 5-10 Brenna Cromwell.
The Warriors, ranked 10th in Ohio Division II, feature a deep, talented roster led by senior guards Sommer Saboley and Molly Grayson, junior guard Olivia Alloway, senior forwards Caspen Ford and Allie Smith and freshman forward Alex Frazee.
At 3:30 p.m., the host Dragons (8-9) take on Raceland
Fairland is led by senior guards Harley Lyons, a Bluefield State College signee who averages 12.3 points per game, and Jenna Stone, who scores 10.7. Junior guard Emma Marshall is one of the better defenders in the Tri-State, guard Tomi Hinkle is one of the area’s better freshmen and senior Bailey Roland is an athletic veteran.
The Rams (4-10) have played a tough schedule. They are led by junior guard Kiersten Smith at 11.2 points per game. Senior forward Emilee Garvin averages 9.9. Raceland was a late replacement for Trotwood-Madison.
At 5:15 p.m., Spring Valley (6-4) takes on Portsmouth Notre Dame (14-0) in an interesting match of a big-school and small-school team.
The Timberwolves are led by Caroline Asbury, who is a force scoring and rebounding. She teams with strong rebounder Ella Edwards inside. Bree Saunders also is capable of double-figure performances scoring and rebounding.
The Titans, ranked second in Ohio Division IV, feature junior guard Ava Hassell, an NCAA Division I prospect at point guard. Hassell averages 17 points per game. Fellow senior guard Taylor Schmidt scored 10.9 points per game. Senior Cassie Schaefer, who signed to softball at Shawnee State University, brings athleticism.
At 7 p.m., Boyd County (6-4) plays Sheridan (14-1). The Lions are led by Morehead State University commit Harley Paynter. The Generals, ranked fourth in Ohio Division II, are led by all-state guard Kendyl Mick, who helped Sheridan to a 25-3 record and the state tournament Final Four last season.