PEDRO, Ohio - The Rock Hill Local School District announced that the latest inductees for its athletic hall of fame will be honored Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Redmen Field.
The ceremony will see 10 former Rock Hill athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2019 prior to the kickoff between the Redmen and Meigs, which will follow at 7 p.m.
Inductees this year are Ralph Rogers, Dana "LeRoy" Shorter, K.C. Christian, Kenny Knipp, Danny Haas, Jimmy Stewart, Tammy Mullens, Greg Worley, Billy McFann, coach Bill Trent and life service elections for Rich Donohue, Marsha and Jerry Kerns.