ASHLAND - The Ashland Tomcats football team is inviting former players to attend a special recognition ceremony before Friday's 7:30 p.m. game with George Washington at Putnam Stadium.
The event is in honor of the program's 700th victory, which took place last week when the Tomcats defeated Boyd County 53-7.
"We're proud to become only the ninth high school in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to reach the milestone of 700 victories," Ashland Athletic Director Mark Swift said. "To celebrate the Tomcat football legacy, we want to involve those players who have helped us reach that mark as well as encourage current and future players to strive toward future success."
Before Friday's game there will be the presentation of a commemorative football for inclusion in the school's trophy case. Former Tomcat players will be offered special seating or may choose to sit in their regular Putnam Stadium seats. They will be recognized before the game by the decades in which they played.
Tomcat football players with questions regarding Friday's recognition may contact Swift at the school, 606-327-4046.