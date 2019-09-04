ASHLAND - The Ashland Tomcats football team is inviting former players to attend a special recognition ceremony before Friday's 7:30 p.m. game with George Washington at Putnam Stadium.

The event is in honor of the program's 700th victory, which took place last week when the Tomcats defeated Boyd County 53-7.

"We're proud to become only the ninth high school in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to reach the milestone of 700 victories," Ashland Athletic Director Mark Swift said. "To celebrate the Tomcat football legacy, we want to involve those players who have helped us reach that mark as well as encourage current and future players to strive toward future success."

Before Friday's game there will be the presentation of a commemorative football for inclusion in the school's trophy case. Former Tomcat players will be offered special seating or may choose to sit in their regular Putnam Stadium seats. They will be recognized before the game by the decades in which they played.

Tomcat football players with questions regarding Friday's recognition may contact Swift at the school, 606-327-4046.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.