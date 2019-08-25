The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - Keonte Pittman ran for two touchdowns and Blake Hester one as Ashland (1-0) defeated Knox County Central 21-13 Friday night in high school football.
The Panthers (0-1) took a 7-0 lead, but Pittman scored and Ethan Slone kicked an extra point to tie the game at 7-7 five seconds into the second quarter. Pittman scored again with six seconds left in the third quarter to boost the Tomcats' lead to 14-7.
Knox Central pulled within 14-13 with 10:12 left in the game, but Hester capped a five-play, 67-yard drive with a touchdown. Slone's conversion kick set the score.
Ashland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday vs. Boyd County at Putnam Stadium.
RUSSELL 49, MASON COUNTY 13: Nathan Conley ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the Red Devils (1-0) pounded the Royals (0-1) in Maysville, Kentucky.
Malakai Anderson ran for two touchdowns and Charlie Jachimczuk ran for 78 yards and passed for 81.
Carson Brammer threw for 184 yards for Mason County, which scored twice in the fourth quarter after trailing 49-0.
RUSSELL 0 20 7 22 - 49
MASON COUNTY 0 0 0 13 - 13
R - Sharp 3 run (Floyd kick)
R - Anderson 17 run (Floyd kick)
R - Conley 3 run (kick failed)
R - Anderson 3 run (Floyd kick)
R - Conley 3 run (Floyd kick)
R - Parsons 8 run (Floyd kick)
MC - Jones 61 pass from brammer (kick failed)
MC - Jones 69 pass from Brammer (Adams kick)
EAST CARTER 54, FAIRVIEW 12: Micah Adams ran 56 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game to set the tone in the Raiders' rout of the Eagles in Grayson, Kentucky.
Adams scored three touchdowns and quarterback Braden Hicks completed all eight of his passes, three for touchdowns, including a 71-yard strike to Dawson Witt.
Jack Roy scored both of Fairview's touchdowns.
FAIRVIEW 6 0 0 6 - 12
EAST CARTER 27 20 7 0 - 54
EC - Adams 56 run (Greenhill kick)
F - Roy 3 run (run failed)
EC - Adams 3 pass from Hicks (Greenhill kick)
EC - Underwood 25 run (Greenhill kick)
EC - Block 28 run (kick failed)
EC - Helton 20 pass from Hicks (Greenhill kick)
EC - Witt 71 pass from Hicks (run failed)
EC - Adams 25 run (Greenhill kick)
EC - Block 7 run (Greenhill kick)
F - Roy 4 run (run failed)