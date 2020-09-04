ASHLAND — Ashland is coming off a 10-3 season that ended in the third round of the Class AAA playoffs.
To advance that far again, the Tomcats will have to replace several stars, including 80 percent of its offensive line. Only one starter, senior center Jackson Foutch, returns from a unit that led to 3,342 yards rushing. Junior Zane Christian, who started at tight end last year, will fill one spot, moving to tackle.
Coach Tony Love isn’t one to fret about replacing players, especially since he has a 100-player roster.
“Everybody graduates kids,” Love said “Everybody has to get the next group ready. We’re not going to make any excuses.”
The offensive front isn’t the only position where new faces will be seen. Quarterback Jake Gregg, who completed 94 of 146 passes for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns, with four interceptions, transferred to Wheelersburg. Running back Blake Hester graduated and took his 1,818 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns to the University of Akron.
Among the players who are back, Keontae Pittman is a star. The senior running back owns scholarship offers from Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio), among others, after running for 1,265 yards and 17 touchdowns on 183 carries last season. Vinnie Palladino, J.T. Garrett and Steele Workman were given carries in all 13 games in 2019. Garrett is the leading returning receiver, having caught 25 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, senior linebacker Caleb Tackett is just 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, but led the Tomcats in tackles with 112, five for losses, last season. Workman was second with 104 tackles, six for losses. Tristian Rayburn (6-foot, 220) also is back at linebacker where he made 77 tackles. Senior Jack Latherow (6-foot-, 170) is another veteran on one of the Tri-State’s better linebacker units.
Kolby Coburn returns at defensive end, where he made 32 tackles, five for loss, and two sacks last year.
Senior cornerback Jack Alley heads the secondary after making 45 stops last year.
Kicker Ethan Slone is back. He made 43 of 51 extra point attempts and 2 of 2 field goal tries in 2019.
BOYD COUNTY
CANNONSBURG, Ky. — New Stadium, new attitude.
Boyd County moves into its $5.5 million, 2,000-seat new stadium this season. The Lions hope to leave mostly bad memories at the old facility, Tom Scott Field. While Boyd County enjoyed some success there, little has been recent and even less has been sustained.
Coach Evan Ferguson said he loves the new artificial surface, one of just five at eastern Kentucky high schools. Ferguson grew familiar with such turf when he played quarterback, and later coached, at Coal Grove.
“I don’t like those little black pellets, but I’ll trade mud for that any day,” Ferguson said, with a laugh.
The players, not the turf, is what matters most. The Lions went 1-9 last year and haven’t posted a winning record since going 7-5 in 2008. Since then, Boyd County has gone 26-88. Leading rusher Dayne Lawson returns after running for 569 yards on 98 carries in 2019. Joseph Lusby, who ran for 417 yards on 97 attempts, also is back. Lusby is the only player on the roster who caught a touchdown pass in varsity game last year.
Senior Jacob Kelley, who gained 222 yards on 40 tries, is the most-experienced quarterback on the roster, but also is valuable as a receiver. The Lions can use all the pass catchers they can get. Lawson is the leading returning receiver, having caught 13 passes for 131 yards last season.
Kelley also is a play maker in the secondary. He caused two fumbles, recovered four and made 53 tackles last year. Lawson led the team in tackles with 55 tackles, 12 for losses.
Linebacker Nick Cornwell is back. He led the Lions with 13 tackles for losses in 2019.
Second-year coach Ferguson said he looks forward to turning around a struggling program.
“Boyd County is a sleeping giant,” Ferguson said. “There is potential here that hasn’t come together. We’re looking to change the culture and win some football games.”
RUSSELL
FLATWOODS, Ky. — The Red Devils return enough offensive firepower to make a playoff run even deeper than last season when they reached the second round.
Senior tailback Nathan Conley (5-10, 208) is back after running for 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns on 242 carries in 2019. Also returning is senior quarterback Charlie Jachimczuk (5-9, 150), who ranf for 627 yards and eight TDs on 95 carries and completed 67 of 111 passes for 845 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions.
Conley also stars on defense, having made 55 tackles and forced three fumbles last year.
FAIRVIEW
WESTWOOD, Ky. — Optimism abounds among the Eagles, who plan to better last year’s 3-7 mark, even though they suffered heavy losses via graduation and defection.
Fairview will, however, have to replace quarterback Jack Roy, who threw for 1,339 yards and rushed for 553 in 2019. Roy transferred to Spring Valley.
Leading receiver Jeremy Harper, a junior, is back after catching 35 passes for 585 yards and three touchdowns last season.
“We just have to work to get better at what we can control,” Eagles coach Daniel Armstrong said, adding that he just wants his team to have a chance to play.
RACELAND
RACELAND, Ky. — The Rams might have been the best 7-5 team in Kentucky last year, playing a rugged schedule and making it to the second round of the playoffs.
With senior quarterback Jake Heighton back, a deeper post-season run is possible. Heighton completed 69 of 129 passes for 1,305 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. Heighton will be surrounded by younger players, but talent is there to keep a strong tradition of success rolling.
GREENUP COUNTY
LLOYD, Ky. — The Musketeers suffered probably the biggest graduation loss of any team in eastern Kentucky, as all-time leading passer Eli Sammons took his big arm to Marshall University.
Jackson Gullett and Elijah Smith are defensive linemen who show potential.