HUNTINGTON — Several local former high school stars chose to continue their athletic careers at colleges in Kentucky.

Here's a look at five who selected Transylvania University in Lexington and one who opted for Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights.

Jessica Burton, Boyd County H.S., Transylvania women's tennis. Burton, a freshman, went 10-11 in singles. She was 16-6 in doubles.

Hannah Compton, Cabell Midland H.S., Transylvania cross country. Compton was redshirted last season.

J.D. Everett, Greenup County H.S., Northern Kentucky track. A record-setting sprinter with the Musketeers, Everett was redshirted last season with the Norse.

Nick McNamee, Belfry H.S., Transylvania men's tennis. McNamee went 12-8 in singles and 14-7 in doubles freshman.

Noah McNamee, Belfry H.S., Transylvania men's tennis. McNamee overcame a four-loss streak to begin the season to finish 11-9 in singles. He went 15-7 in doubles.

Kenzy Moore, Russell H.S., Transylvania softball. Moore played in five games last season and went 1 for 3.

