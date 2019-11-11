HUNTINGTON — High School football fans can enjoy an abundance of games this weekend as playoffs in three states take place.
 
On Friday, No. 10 Huntington High (5-5) visits No. 7 George Washington (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. in a West Virginia Class AAA first-round game. In Class AA, No. 16 Winfield (7-3) goes to top-seeded and undefeated defending champion Fairmont Senior at 7:30 p.m.
 
In Kentucky, Raceland (7-4) plays at Paintsville (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. in a Class A showdown. The Tigers edged the Rams 19-15 on Oct. 25.
 
In Class AAA, Russell (8-3) visits Raceland (8-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a second-round contest that is a rematch of the Tomcats’ 21-14 triumph on Oct. 18 in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
 
On Saturday in West Virginia, Class AAA No. 2 Cabell Midland (10-0) plays host to No. 15 Riverside (4-6). The Knights pummeled the Warriors 45-8 on Oct. 4 in Belle, West Virginia. Also at 1:30 p.m., No. 3 Spring Valley (9-1) entertains No. 14 Hurricane (4-6) in a rematch of a Sept. 6 game the Timberwolves on 28-7.
 
In Class A, defending state champion and 10th seed Wheeling Central (6-4) is at No. 7 Tolsia (7-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. At the same date and time in Class AA, No. 14 North Marion (7-3) plays at No. 3 Poca (10-0). 
 
In Ohio, Ironton (9-1) takes on Amanda-Clearcreek (9-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Division V, Region 19 second-round game at Alumni Stadium in Jackson, Ohio. Also in Region 19, Wheelersburg (8-3) will face West Lafayette Ridgewood (11-0) at 7 p.m. at Fulton Field in Lancaster, Ohio.

