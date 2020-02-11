A trio of local Ohio prep basketball teams found themselves in the top 10 of their respective divisions this week.
Fairland came in at No. 8 in the Division III boys poll, while Ironton came in at No. 8 and Wheelersburg was found at No. 9 in the Division III girls poll.
The Fairland boys earned 42 points in this week's poll, nine behind No. 7 Sardinia Eastern and seven ahead of Atwater Waterloo, which picked up two first-lace votes. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep was No. 1 with seven first-place votes, Versailles got four first-place votes to sit at No. 2 and Ottawa Glandorf got a first-place vote to sit at No. 3.
Cincinnati Deer Park was No. 4 and Richwood North Union was No. 5 with two first-place votes. Willard was No. 6 and Chillicothe Zane Trace was 10th. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller was No. 1 in Division I, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary was No. 1 in Division I and Columbus Grove was No. 1 in Division IV.
In the girls poll, Ironton sat six points ahead of Wheelersburg, 35-29, to take the No. 8 spot in Division III. Ottawa Glandorf was 10 points ahead of Ironton at No. 7. Berlin Hiland was No. 1 in Division III with eight first-place votes, followed by Columbus Africentric at No. 2 with three first-place votes. Castalia Margaretta was No. 3 and Elyria Catholic got one first-place vote at No. 4. Sardinia Eastern was No. 5, Cardington Lincoln was No. 6 and Bascom Hopewell Loudon was No. 10.
Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame was at No. 1 in Division I, while Circleville was No. 1 in Division II and Fort Loramie was No. 1 in Division IV.