A trio of local Ohio prep basketball teams found themselves in the top 10 of their respective divisions this week.

Fairland came in at No. 8 in the Division III boys poll, while Ironton came in at No. 8 and Wheelersburg was found at No. 9 in the Division III girls poll.

The Fairland boys earned 42 points in this week's poll, nine behind No. 7 Sardinia Eastern and seven ahead of Atwater Waterloo, which picked up two first-lace votes. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep was No. 1 with seven first-place votes, Versailles got four first-place votes to sit at No. 2 and Ottawa Glandorf got a first-place vote to sit at No. 3.

Cincinnati Deer Park was No. 4 and Richwood North Union was No. 5 with two first-place votes. Willard was No. 6 and Chillicothe Zane Trace was 10th. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller was No. 1 in Division I, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary was No. 1 in Division I and Columbus Grove was No. 1 in Division IV.

In the girls poll, Ironton sat six points ahead of Wheelersburg, 35-29, to take the No. 8 spot in Division III. Ottawa Glandorf was 10 points ahead of Ironton at No. 7. Berlin Hiland was No. 1 in Division III with eight first-place votes, followed by Columbus Africentric at No. 2 with three first-place votes. Castalia Margaretta was No. 3 and Elyria Catholic got one first-place vote at No. 4. Sardinia Eastern was No. 5, Cardington Lincoln was No. 6 and Bascom Hopewell Loudon was No. 10.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame was at No. 1 in Division I, while Circleville was No. 1 in Division II and Fort Loramie was No. 1 in Division IV.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.