CHARLESTON — The No. 3 seed Tug Valley Panthers quest for back-to-back Class A State Titles came to an end as they lost to No. 6 Tucker County 46-45 Tuesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.
Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank, a 6-foot-1 junior, set a Class A tournament record with 25 rebounds, finished with 16 points hit two free throws with six seconds remaining to give the Mountain Lions a 46-45 win.
Tucker County (19-6) advances to Thursday’s first Class A semifinal at 11:15 a.m. against No. 2 seed Cameron (22-4), which defeated No. 7 River View 74-43 Tuesday.
Tug Valley (17-6) made only 11 of 73 attempts from the floor (15.1%), including just 5 of 31 from 3-point range.
“Our shooting percentage just wasn’t very good,” said Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley. “We missed a bunch of shots we usually make. Just one of those games, sometimes it felt like we couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
Tug Valley trailed by eight points at the start of the fourth quarter as a late surge in the third put Tucker County ahead 38-30.
The Panthers scored the first eight points of the fourth to tie the game at 38 with 3:42 to play.
The Mountain Lions jumped back in front as back-to-back buckets from Jayden Kuhn and Ericka Zirk put them ahead 42-38 with 2:29 to play.
A pair of Kaylea Baisden free throws cut the lead down to 42-40 but Colebank pushed the lead back to four on a bucket with 1:49 to play.
Baisden was fouled again nearly a minute later and went back to the line and once again sank both shots to cut the Tucker lead back to two at 44-42.
After a missed free-throw from Tucker County with 30 seconds left, Tug Valley’s Audrey Evans connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Panthers in front 45-44 with 18 ticks left.
The Lions quickly inbounded the ball and advanced it up the court, and Jayden Kuhn was fouled on a drive with nine seconds left. She came up short on the front end of the one-and-one but Colebank yanked down a key offensive rebound, was fouled and calmly sank the two free throws that won it for Tucker County.
Evans’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer did not draw iron and the game came to an end.
“We just didn’t get that final rebound, we needed that particular rebound and we just didn’t get it,” Farley said. “We fouled (Colebank) and she made her shots. We got a good look there at the end, we just didn’t knock it down.”
Baisden led Tug Valley with 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Evans joined her in double-figures as she turned in a double-double with 10 points, 10 boards and four steals.
Tug Valley was able to stay in the game with pressure defense and good foul shooting. The Panthers forced 25 Tucker County turnovers and made 18 of 25 free throws. Tucker County outrebounded Tug Valley 61-46.
Tucker County 5 16 17 8 — 46
TUG VALLEY 6 11 13 15 — 45
TC: K. Colebank 16, Wetzel 7, Kuhn 7, Hicks 4, Zirk 4, A. Colebank 2, Hicks 2.
TV: Baisden 17, Evans 10, Browning 9, Hall 6, Gillman 3, Hatfield 0.