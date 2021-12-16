IRONTON — The once-given verbals turned into reality Wednesday afternoon for Angelo Washington and Ashton Duncan as they declared their intent to play football in college.
Wednesday was the first day for the three-day early signing period when the Class of 2022 inked its name on paper.
Washington is headed to Lexington, Kentucky, where the Wildcats are members of the powerful Southeastern Conference.
Duncan is bound for Miami (Ohio) in Oxford where the Redhawks are part of the Mid-American Conference.
“It’s crazy. I never thought I’d be right here and then go to Kentucky to play football,” Washington said during the signing ceremony at the school’s Conley Center. “It’s a great moment.”
“Four years. It’s been a long journey,” Duncan said. “Two championship teams. The last four years have been great. Everything you could ask for.”
Both athletes had other schools interested in them, including Marshall, but visits to their future homes sold them. Washington attended a game and toured the campus on his visit.
“The environment,” Washington said. “It’s amazing. The coaches. When I went down I knew it was the place for me.”
“When I visited, it was something different,” Duncan said. “I knew that’s where I needed to be.”
Washington, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, played linebacker and tight end for the Fighting Tigers. He was with them for two years after he and his family moved up from Mississippi. He secured all the post-season awards, but now it’s time for the next level. The SEC has two of the four teams in the College Football Playoffs — Alabama and Georgia.
“I love a challenge,” Washington said. “Moving up here was one thing, then I moved from end to linebacker. I hadn’t experienced anything like this. New and coming to a winning program. I left it all out there.”
Duncan, 6-3, 240, played defensive end and tight end this season when he wasn’t battling back issues.
“This is the next level,” Duncan said. “Got to get bigger, stronger, faster. Got to get my back straight, too.”
In the past four years, Ironton won four Ohio Valley Conference titles, two Division 5 Region 19 titles and played twice for the state title. Kirtland defeated the Fighting Tigers each time.
Washington, who’ll be at linebacker for the Wildcats, will have a new position coach. Jon Sumrall has left to become head coach at Troy. Washington said he plans to major in kinesiology.
Washington said life was good to him in southeastern Ohio.
“One of the best things to happen to me,” Washington said of the move. “New place, new friends. Gave me a great opportunity. I enjoyed everything in Ironton.”
Both players said Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton had a major impact on their lives on and off the field.
“Coach Pendleton meant a whole lot to me,” Washington said. “Everyone here treated me like family.”
“He made things happen,” Duncan said.
Duncan said playing time right away is possible. He’ll work at tight end/fullback. If things don’t work out, there’s the redshirt.
“Do the right things,” Duncan said. “Probably do a little bit of everything.”
Kentucky is 9-3 and headed to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla. Its opponent is Iowa from the Big Ten.
“Be watching that one,” Washington said.
Miami (Ohio) is 6-6 and going to the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23 in Frisco, Texas. Miami’s opponent is North Texas from Conference USA.
Pendleton said he enjoyed coaching the two players and then watching them sign for the next level.
“It’s what it’s all about,” Pendleton said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about giving the kids an opportunity and fulfill their lifelong dreams. Our kids never shy away from a challenge, never will.”