Morgan Christian delivered a three-run homer as part of a four-run, top of the seventh as the White Falcons (25-0) stayed unbeaten with a comeback win. Wahama advanced to take on Ritchie County in the winner’s bracket on Tuesday evening after Petersburg was scheduled to take on Midland Trail at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game. Ritchie knocked off Trail 9-1 in five innings Tuesday morning.
Christian’s home run put Wahama up 6-3 and Petersburg answered in the seventh but came up a run short. Christian went 3 for 3 with Mikie Lieving and Alyssa VanMeter each registering a pair of hits for the White Falcons. Deb Miller drove in a pair of runs for Wahama.
Jenna Burgess led Petersburg, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Maddison Champ doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings (21-6) with Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Brooklynn Rohrbaugh each rapping out two hits.
Ritchie County 9, Midland Trail 1: The Rebels scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Alyvia Pittman, Marissa Jeffrey, Olivia Dodd, Jayci Gray and Lillie Law each had two hits for Ritchie with Gray adding a homer and two RBIs. Dodd and Law each doubled and drove in two with Chloe Elliott also registering two RBIs.
Sydney Sheets hit a first-inning, solo home run for Midland Trail (20-5).
State Tournament
At Little Creek Park, South Charleston
Class A
Ritchie County 9, Midland Trail 1 (5 inn.)
Midland Trail 100 00 — 1 6 0
Ritchie County 401 4x — 9 11 0
WP: Elliott. LP: Lopetrone. Top hitters — MT: Sheets solo HR. RC: Pittman 2-3; Jeffrey 2-3; Chloe Elliott 1-3, 2 RBI; Dodd 2-3, double, 2 RBI; Gray 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Law 2-3, double, 2 RBI.
Wahama 6, Petersburg 5
Wahama 000 002 4 —6 11 3
Petersburg 011 001 2 —5 12 0
WP: Lieving. LP: Minnich. Top hitters — W: Lieving 2-4; VanMatre 2-4; Christian 3-3, HR, 3 RBI; Miller 2 RBI. P: Champ 2-4, 2 doubles, 2RBI; Kitzmiller 2-4, RBI; Burgess 3-4, RBI; Rohrbaugh 2-3.