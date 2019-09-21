By CHANCE SHORT
For The Herald-Dispatch
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The ground game was the plan of attack for the Waverly Tigers, and their senior leader led the way Friday night in a 31-21 triumph over Fairland at Jim Mayo memorial Field.
Waverly struck first with a five-yard touchdown run by Payton Shoemaker, after he fumbled and recovered at the 1-yard line, on the opening drive for the Tigers. After an offsides penalty on the extra point try, Shoemaker scored the two-point conversion.
Fairland answered with a 16-play drive that lasted more than eight minutes. The long drive continued after a fake punt by Gavin Hunt on fourth-and-8 for a first down. The Dragons moved all the way down to the Tiger 1 before J.D. Brumfield battled his way in on a crucial fouth-and-goal. Emma Marshall kicked the extra point.
Mark Stulley gave Waverly the lead when he recovered a fumble in the end zone for touchdown, followed by the point after kick by Grayson Diener.
The running backs for Fairland and Waverly then stole the show. Michael Stitt hurdled a Tiger defender during a 74-yard touchdown run for the Dragons to make it 15-14. Shoemaker stole the momentum back with a 56-yard touchdown of his own to give Waverly a 22-14 lead.
Fairland then called on another weapon to carry the load. Brumfield broke three tackles for a 23 yard score to make it 22-21 at the half.
Shoemaker rushed for more than 200 yards in the first half on 23 carries. He also spoke highly of the guys upfront that led the way blocking for him.
"The offensive line played great all night," Shoemaker said. "They played amazing. Coach works with them everyday and they work their butts off."
Both teams came out sloppy in the third quarter on offense. The Tigers threw an interception to Brennan West who returned it 25 yards, but Fairland's fumble issues continued. A bad snap went rolling into their own end zone for a safety giving the Tigers a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Shoemaker did the rest. The senior star for took another big play to the house with a 76-yard touchdown carry that sealed the win early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 326 yards on 40 carries.
Fairland's two fumbles; one recovered for a touchdown and the other for a safety, were too much to overcome.
Both teams return to action Friday as Fairland hosts Rock Hill, and Amanda-Clearcreek travels to Waverly.
FAIRLAND 0 21 0 0 - 21
WAVERLY 8 14 2 7 - 31