HUNTINGTON - It has been a long wait for the Huntington Highlanders, who had the rarity of an open week at the start of the season.
The Highlanders are the last local team to get their 2019 started this week when they host Riverside.
A pair of potential powerhouse matchups are on tap with Spring Valley traveling to Hurricane and Ironton hosting Russell.
Here's what else to watch in high school football this weekend.
Riverside (1-0) at Huntington (0-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Bob Sang Field
Radio: ESPN 94.1-FM and AM-930
What to watch: Riverside - The Warriors are coming off an impressive 38-8 win over Woodrow Wilson in their season opener. Huntington High - After the odd bye week to start 2019, the Highlanders open the season looking to get off on the right track. For head coach Billy Seals, there is a young group of Highlanders taking the field.
Parkersburg (1-0) at Cabell Midland (1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Knights Stadium
Radio: 97.9-FM The River
What to watch: Parkersburg - The Big Reds got the season off to a strong start, earning a hard-fought 27-21 win over Morgantown. This week will be tougher on the young Parkersburg team, however, as it faces a veteran Cabell Midland team. Cabell Midland - The Knights limited St. Albans to 30 total yards in jumping to a 42-0 halftime lead last week. That defense, combined with a 360-yard performance on the ground, led to a 56-13 win over the Red Dragons.
Spring Valley (1-0) at Hurricane (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Redskins Stadium
Radio: 92.7 and 98.5-FM The Planet
What to watch: Spring Valley - The Timberwolves may have graduated 26 seniors, but they looked every bit as dominant as they were in 2018 in a 38-0 win over Wayne. The defense held the Pioneers to just 38 yards of total offense. Hurricane - The Redskins achieved offensive balance - something lacking in 2018 - in rolling up 537 yards of offense in a 55-20 win over Winfield.
Wayne (0-1) at Mingo Central (0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Buck Harless Stadium
What to watch: Wayne - The Pioneers are looking to find their offense after being shut down in a week one loss to Spring Valley. Wayne had just 38 yards last week. Mingo Central - The Miners haven't suffered many defeats like the 47-7 loss to Pikeville last week. This battle of 0-1 teams already has some playoff implications - especially for the loser.
Russell (2-0) at Ironton (1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium
Radio: WIRO 1230 and 1420-AM
What to watch: Russell - The Red Devils have been impressive so far this season, eclipsing the 40-point mark in a pair of wins over Mason County and Raceland. Ironton - The Fighting Tigers made a definite statement last week, dominating Wheelersburg, 30-6, for their first win over the Pirates in eight years.
Fairland (1-0) at Oak Hill (0-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Oaks Stadium
What to watch: Fairland - The Dragons got the season off to a successful start with a 34-12 win over Tolsia in a game that finished after 1 a.m. due to lightning delays. Oak Hill - The Oaks continue a tough OVC swing. After falling to Chesapeake last week, they look to break the win column against the Dragons this week.
Minford (1-0) at Chesapeake (1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Phil Davis Field
What to watch: Minford - The Falcons topped Rock Hill, 43-13, last week. Can they make it two in a row against the OVC? Chesapeake - The Panthers got the Todd Knipp era off to a strong start in disposing of Oak Hill, 35-13, a week ago. A much bigger test awaits this week, however.
George Washington (0-1) at Ashland (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Putnam Stadium
Radio: WBVB 97.1-FM
What to watch: George Washington - The Patriots are still trying to find themselves after a 28-14 loss to South Charleston in the season opener. Ashland - The Tomcats feature a pair of backs averaging 100 yards per game in Blake Hester and Keontae Pittman.