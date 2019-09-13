HUNTINGTON - Each week, it seems like there is a battle that takes center stage, and this week is no different as Cabell Midland and Spring Valley battle in a matchup of undefeated West Virginia Class AAA teams.
In Ohio, Ironton and Fairland also square off while Chesapeake and Symmes Valley renew their rivalry, also. Here's what to watch this weekend.
Huntington (1-0) at
George Washington (0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Steve Edwards Field
Radio: ESPN 94.1-FM and AM-930
What to watch: Huntington - The Highlanders got a season-opening win in a 35-22 victory over Riverside, but after jumping out to a big lead early, the team got sloppy. Billy Seals will look to improve that in week two. George Washington - The Patriots are still looking for their first win of 2019 after dropping contests to South Charleston and Ashland.
Cabell Midland (2-0)
at Spring Valley (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Wolves Den
Radio: 92.7 and 98.5-FM The Planet; 97.9-FM The River (Midland)
What to watch: Cabell Midland - The Knights have been dominant on the ground in a pair of season-opening wins, but face a stiff challenge this week against a team who's had their number recently. Spring Valley - The battle of the Timberwolves' defense against the Cabell Midland offense is must-see theater this weekend. Getchapopcornready!
Capital (1-1) at
Hurricane (1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Redskins Stadium
What to watch: Capital - The Cougars got into the win column last week with a 38-14 win over South Charleston. Can the Cougars elevate their game against another high-caliber opponent? Hurricane - After putting up big numbers in week one, the Redskins weren't able to get anything going last week in a loss to Spring Valley.
Wayne (0-2) at
Winfield (1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Leon McCoy Athletic Complex
What to watch: Wayne - The Pioneers were outscored 42-0 after quarterback Gunner Harmon left due to injury in last week's loss to Mingo Central. How will they fare without Harmon this week? Winfield - The Generals got a hard-fought 28-21 win over Herbert Hoover last week, but need strong play up front to top the Pioneers.
Fairland (2-0)
at Ironton (2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium
Radio: WIRO 1230 and 1420-AM
What to watch: Fairland - The Dragons have been putting up plenty of points, but injuries are starting to pile up. Can the Dragons stay healthy in an OVC battle of undefeateds? Ironton - Led by recent Ohio State commit Reid Carrico, the Fighting Tigers' defense has been stout, allowing just one score in its first two games.
Chesapeake (1-1) at
Symmes Valley (2-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Viking Stadium
What to watch: Chesapeake - The Panthers are coming off a home loss to Waverly and need to shore up the defensive end to stop a strong Symmes Valley attack. Symmes Valley - The Vikings blanked Fairfield Christian Academy, 37-0, last week, but haven't faced a test like the Panthers yet this season.
Ashland (3-0) at
Wheelersburg (0-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Ed Miller Stadium
Radio: WBVB 97.1-FM
What to watch: Ashland - Blake Hester and Keontae Pittman have combined for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games to lead a vaunted ground attack of the Tomcats. Wheelersburg - The Pirates' gauntlet to open the season continues as Ashland comes to town. This will be a tough test for Wheelersburg, who is looking to avoid an 0-3 start.
- Grant Traylor