LANCASTER, Ohio — Gabe Tingle threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns Saturday to lead West Lafayette Ridgewood to a 42-17 victory over Wheelersburg (8-4) in the Ohio Division V playoffs.
The East Region player of the year completed 15 of 22 passes to send the second-seeded Generals (12-0) into the Region 19 championship game vs. top-seeded Ironton (11-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School.
Tingle also ran 16 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Connor Kunze caught three TDs and kicked six extra points.
Ridgewood scores on its first four possessions to take a 28-3 lead. The Pirates pulled within 28-10 after scoring on their first drive of the third quarter, but Ridgewood answered with an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Tingle’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Kunze to make it 35-10.
Evan Horsley paced Wheelersburg with 92 yards rushing on 18 carries and completed 10 of 21 passes for 138 yards.
WHEELERSBURG 3 0 7 7 — 17
RIDGEWOOD 14 14 7 7 — 42
R — Smith 49 pass from Tingle (Kunze kick)
W — Sammons FG 29
R — Smith, 4 run (Kunze kick)
R — Tingle, 2 run (Kunze kick)
R — Kunze, 27 pass from Tingle (Kunze kick)
W — Horsley, 1 run (Sammons kick)
R — Kunze, 30 pass from Tingle (Kunze kick)
R — Kunze, 4 pass from Tingle (Kunze kick)
W — Horsley, 1 run (Sammons kick)