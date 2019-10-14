WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Wheelersburg High School’s Kaitlyn Sommer and Maddie Gill have qualified for the state tennis tournament for the third time.

Sommer, a senior, and Gill, a junior, qualified for the Division II tournament by winning their second consecutive Southeast/East District championship Wednesday at the Ohio University Tennis Center in Athens, Ohio.

Sommer and Gill swept Sydnie Hall and Payton Maddox of Washington Court House 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before defeating Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw of Circleville 6-1 and 6-2 in the semifinals. The Pirates’ duo won the district title with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Ami Brannan and Anna Chen of Athens.

The victory over the Bulldogs team in the finals avenged a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 loss last week.

The Wheelersburg girls are seeking their first state tournament victory, having lost in the first round each of the last two seasons at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

