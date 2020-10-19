WAVERLY, Ohio — Wheelersburg clinched at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference volleyball championship with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Waverly.
The league title was the Pirates’ (20-1 overall, 15-1 SOC) seventh consecutive. Wheelersburg can do no worse than share the championship with South Webster, which split a two-game season series with the Pirates, and is 13-1 in league play with two games remaining. Those contests are make-up games with Northwest and Oak Hill.
Lauren Jolly scored 17 points and issued 36 assists against the Tigers.
Wheelersburg is seeded second in the Division III, Southeast District Tournament and at 1 p.m. Saturday will take on either No. 23 Federal Hocking or No. 26 West Union.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 1, PIKETON 0: Nina Miller scored at the 46:12 mark to give the Dragons a victory over the Red Streaks in a regular-season game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Miaa Howard made one save to earn the shutout. Natalie Cooper made 19 saves for Piketon.
ZANE TRACE 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Pioneers shut out the Panthers in a Division III semifinal at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Alexis Guffey scored the first goal and Bailey Dixon the second. Savannah Addy finished the scoring to send Zane Trace into the finals Thursday against North Adams.