There’s no denying that Spring Valley deserves to be in the upcoming Class AAA playoffs. Few teams have done as much as the Timberwolves in this COVID-19 truncated football season.
They went on the road nearly six hours to Martinsburg and beat a team that had won 57 straight overall and 65 in a row on its home field against West Virginia opponents. Later, they traveled three hours to Bridgeport and beat a team that had won 22 of its previous 23 at home.
In all, the Timberwolves (4-1) have won three games against teams in the AAA top eight and four in the top 13. Their lone loss was to AA contender Fairmont Senior. They’re fifth in the AAA playoff ratings with one week remaining in the regular season.
But right now, Spring Valley is ineligible to appear in the playoffs, since for the past two weeks Wayne County has been listed as orange on the Department of Education’s color-coded COVID-19 risk factor map, which means no games permitted. The Timberwolves haven’t even been able to hold a typical practice for the past two weeks, having been barred from live scrimmaging or face to face drills due to their orange status.
“It’s out of our control, which is frustrating,” said Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess. “Normally as a coach and as a team you can control what you do. But with this you can’t, and what’s frustrating for us is that our kids do everything right and follow protocols and have done exactly what they were asked to do to play, and they’ve done that without any problems. The whole school has, sports-wise. To just not have an opportunity to play is very frustrating.”
Wayne County has actually been “teetering,” as Dingess put it, between orange and gold status on the map, with teams in the latter designation able to play and even host postseason games. He said it helps that the National Guard is currently conducting tests in his county, which could ease Wayne back to gold on the map that counts for athletics, which is the one the West Virginia Department of Education updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.
Dingess said he and his coaching staff haven’t addressed the players about the possibility of remaining in orange when the next map comes out, which would effectively end their season.
“We haven’t talked about it,” he said, “but obviously the kids know the situation. We’ve been orange several times this season and have gotten only five games in. In four of those weeks we couldn’t find a game, and in the other, we were orange and couldn’t play.
“But regardless of the right color for us to participate, I don’t think it’s fair that everybody doesn’t have the opportunity to get in. Not just at Spring Valley, but at every other school. All we’ve done is follow protocol, and you should be able to participate. Outbreaks have nothing to do with your school.”
Of the five counties around West Virginia that began the week in orange, four have improved to gold on the daily map (all except Berkeley). However, eight more counties have slipped into orange during the course of this week, including Jackson, Jefferson, Ohio, Putnam and Wood. That means eight of the top 16 teams in the current Class AAA playoff ratings are in danger of not being eligible for the playoffs — Martinsburg, Spring Valley, Wheeling Park, Spring Mills, Parkersburg, Hurricane, Washington and Ripley.
“I know our kids like to compete against the best,” Dingess said, “and if any of these other teams that should be in the playoffs don’t make it, I don’t know if it’s worth it. I don’t understand why you’re going to do it anyway.
“If you have a playoff without Martinsburg, Spring Valley, Wheeling Park and Parkersburg — those-type teams — is it a playoff? If we’re going to play in the playoffs, we want everybody to be able to play. My kids feel the same way. They want to get in the playoffs, play the best and earn a championship. If the best aren’t in it? I’m for all in or none at all.”
Dingess realizes the extraordinary events surrounding this season, but doesn’t want his players to miss out on a potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It’s been stressful and hard on the kids,” he said, “but we’ll do whatever we can. They want us to play in front of no fans? We’ll do it. The kids want to play and have earned the opportunity to play. They’ve been at it since June 10. We’ve asked these kids to make sacrifices like everyone else. To do everything we’re supposed to do all the way to the end and then not have the opportunity to (finish) is a shame.”