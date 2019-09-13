The Herald-Dispatch
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - Chesapeake's Brady Wilson scored twice to lead the Panthers to a 6-2 victory over Portsmouth Thursday in boys high school soccer.
The Trojans took a 1-0 led on Nick Howell's goal at the 22:20 mark. Lucas Shepherd tied the game with a goal off a penalty kick at 26:04.
Bryson Haynes gave Chesapeake a 2-1 lead with a goal at 37:30. Jacob Spears made it 3-1 when he scored at 45:45. Wilson scored his first goal at 48:27 to make it 4-1. Jonah Ridenour's goal boosted the lead to 5-1 before Alonso Salinas scored for Portsmouth to make it 5-2 at the 75:01 mark. Wilson set the score with a goal with 35 seconds left.
CHESAPEAKE 2 4 - 6
PORTSMOUTH 1 1 - 2
P - Howell, 22:20
C - Shepherd penalty kick, 26:04
C - Haynes, 37:30
C - Spears, 45:45
C - Wilson, 48:27
C - Ridenour, 65:19
P - Salinas, 75:01
C - Wilson, 79:25
BOYD COUNTY 1, RUSSELL 0: J.B. Walter scored when he fired a shot off the crossbar and into the goal in the 54th minute to give the Lions (7-1) a victory over the Red Devils (6-7) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Cameron Gibson had the assist.
BISHOP'S CUP: Huntington St. Joe's boys soccer team split two games in the Bishop's Cup.
The Irish dropped their opener 5-2 to Wheeling Central as Jacob Estep scored three goals and assisted on another. Austin Nestor had the other goal and an assist. Stewart Perry and Zeb Pinson scored for the Irish.
In the second game, Deuce Vance made four saves as St. Joe shut out Mingo Central Catholic 4-0. Nick Frazier, Zander Pinson, Zeb Pinson and Crosby Short scored for the Irish (3-1-1). Zander Pinson had two assists, as did Perry.
St. Joe takes on Williamstown at 1 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0 2 - 2
WHEELING CENTRAL 4 1 - 5
WC - Estep unassisted, 10:00
WC - Estep unassisted, 20:00
WC - Estep unassisted, 32:00
WC - Nestor (Estep), 33:00
HSJ - Perry unassisted, 48:00
WC - Nester unassisted, 63:00
HSJ - Zeb Pinson unassisted, 75:00
Shots: HSJ 18, WC 15. Saves: HSJ - 8 (Deuce Vance), WC 11 (Giulio Gentile). Corner kicks: HSJ 5, WC 8.
MINGO CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0 0 - 0
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2 2 - 4
HSJ - Frazier (Zander Pinson), 26:00
HSJ - Zander. Pinson (Perry), 30:00
HSJ - Zeb Pinson (Zander Pinson assist), 48:00
HSJ - Short (Perry), 76:00
Shots: HSJ 17, MCC 6. Saves: HSJ 4 (Vance), MCC 7 (J. May). Corner kicks: HSJ 11, MCC 1.
SOUTH POINT 1, RUSSELL 0: Josh Helton scored off an assist by Isaiah Nease to give the Pointers (4-3) a victory over the visiting Red Devils.
Brody Blackwell made seven saves in earning the shutout.
RUSSELL 0 0 - 0
SOUTH POINT 0 1 - 1
SP - Helton (Nease assist) 61:00
Saves-Russell 9 (Matthew Jones), South Point 7 (Brody Blackwell). Corner kicks-Russell 8, South Point 6.
Girls
HUNTINGTON HIGH 9, CAPITAL 1: Sophia Aya-Ay scored three goals as the Highlanders pounded the Cougars at Scotland yard.
Aya-Ay gave HHS the lead. Claire Burberry made it 2-0, then assisted Aya-Ay for a 3-0 lead early. Capital scored to pull within 5-1 at halftime, but comeback hopes were squashed when Mackenzie Gier scored to make it 6-1. Aya-Ay's third goal boosted the lead to 7-1. Bell Hale's goal set the score.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 5, MIDLAND TRAIL 0: Abi Hugh scored three goals and Mina Smith issued three assists as the Irish defeated the Patriots at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Smith assisted Laney Whitmore at 21:35 to give St. Joe the only goal it needed. Hugh scored the next three goals, all in the second half, and Smith assisted on two. Abby Lee's goal at 68:28 set the score.
Samantha Richbart stopped five shots in earning the shutout. The Irish return to action vs. Cabell Midland at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kennedy Center.
MIDLAND TRAIL 0 0 - 0
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 4 - 5
HSJ - Whitmore (Mina Smith assist), 21:35
HSJ - Hugh (M. Smith), 41:38
HSJ - Hugh unassisted, 61:22
HSJ - Hugh (M. Smith), 67:22
HSJ - Ab. Lee unassisted, 68:28
Shots: MT 2, HSJ 13. Saves: MT 12, HSJ 5 (Samantha Richbart). Corner kicks: MT 0, HSJ 4.
HURRICANE 13, ST. ALBANS 0: Bailey Fisher scored six goals as the Redskins pounded the Red Dragons.
Dani Ray and Lauren Coleman scored two goals each. Abby Fowler, Grace Drake and Claire Roberts also scored. Roberts handed out two assists.
HURRICANE 9 4 - 13
ST. ALBANS 0 0 - 0
H - Fisher (Madison Francis assist)
H - Fisher unassisted
H - Ray unassisted
H - Ray (Sydney Ball assist)
H - Fisher (Ray assist)
H - Fisher (Francis assist)
H - Fisher direct kick
H - Fisher unassisted
H - Fowler unassisted
H - Coleman (Roberts assist)
H - Coleman (Roberts assist)
H - Drake unassisted
H - Roberts unassisted
Shots: H 40, SA 1. Corner kicks: H 7, SA 0.
ROCK HILL 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The visiting Redwomen won the battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, improving to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Lucy Simpson gave Rock Hill a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 42nd minute, but the Pointers (4-6 overall, 3-2 OVC) quickly tied it when Jaycie Walters scored. Makayla Scott scored at 65:00, then added another goal to set the score.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6, CHESAPEAKE 2: Emma Whaley's hat trick led the Flyers (2-3-1) to a win over the home-standing Panthers. Aubrey Sutton, Chloe Sheridan and Laiken Unger also scored for St. Joe.