HUNTINGTON - The Spring Valley Timberwolves football team has not lost two consecutive games since October 2015.
Spring Valley took advantage of good field position, explosive plays, and physical play to conserve that streak with a 33-6 win over the visiting South Charleston Black Eagles Friday night.
"We made it physical tonight and got back to playing football how we're used to," Timberwolves head coach Brad Dingess said after the win. "I still think we could have played better at moments but I'm proud of our kids it's tough to come back from a tough loss (like last week) but they came to play tonight."
It took Dingess' team longer than he would have like to get things rolling downhill in the win. In the first quarter the Timberwolves had a touchdown wiped off the board due to a holding penalty and eventually turned the ball over on downs at the South Charleston 4-yard line.
After a short punt - nine yards to be exact - from the Black Eagles, SVHS' Cole Diamond scored from 21 yards, earning his first career touchdown and giving Spring Valley a 7-0 lead with 1:44 remaining in the first quarter.
If there's one thing Spring Valley struggled with in the win, it was ball security, having turned it over three different times (two fumbles, one interception), but the Black Eagles were held in check on the offensive side of the ball and couldn't capitalize on the extra possessions.
The Wolves defense held the Black Eagles to 120 yards of total offense, compared to 418 yards produced by Spring Valley's offense.
The second quarter was highlighted by a pair of long touchdown passes from the Timberwolves' David Livingston to teammate Corbin Page, from 50 and 41 yards, to extend their lead over South Charleston to 20-0.
Diamond tacked on his second touchdown of the evening to give Spring Valley a 26-point lead at the halftime break.
A third quarter littered with penalties, namely personal foul calls, yielded one score for the visitors - their only touchdown of the night when Romeo Dunham carried the ball into the end zone from nine yards out, making the score 26-6 in favor of the home team. Zeiqui Lawton was ejected for slamming SVHS' Livingston into the ground.
Both teams struggled to find any sense of rhythm in the quarter as penalties disrupted the flow. The third quarter included a stretch of eight consecutive plays in which referees threw a flag, but the Timberwolves wasted no time after the clock reset for the fourth quarter.
On the first play from scrimmage in the fourth, Spring Valley quarterback Nate Ellis connected with Zane Porter for a 28-yard touchdown pass to set the score. It was the third consecutive loss for South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 0 0 6 0 - 6
SPRING VALLEY 7 19 0 6 - 33
SV - Diamond 21 rush (Porter kick)
SV Page 50 pass from Livingston (Porter kick no good)
SV - Page 41 pass from Livingston (Porter kick)
SV - Diamond 4 rush (Porter kick no good)
SC - Dunham 9 rush (Kick good)
SV - Porter 28 pass from Ellis (Porter kick good)
SC SVHS
Total yards 120 418
First downs 10 20
Rushes-yds 28-90 46 - 281
Comp-Att-Int 6-22-1 3-4-1
Passing yards 30 137
Penalties-Yds 4-45 7-85
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Individual stats
RUSHING: SC - Dean 12-51; Davis 4-18; Dunn 6-14; Donavin 1-5; Sutton 1-4; Dunham 3-2, TD; Estep 1 - minus 4. SVHS - Diamond 10-84, 2 TD; Livingston 6-76; Christopher 9-55; Vanhoose 7-33; Brumfield 1-16; Porter 3-10; McEntee 1-7; Brumfield 2-4; Smith 1-4; Turner 1-0; Caldwell 4-0.
PASSING: SC - Trey Dunn 6-of-22, 30 yards. SVHS - David Livingston 2-of-3, 109 yards, 2 TD; Nate Ellis 1-of-1, 28 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: SC - Kinney 3-15; Sutton 1-6; Davis 1-6; Estep 1-3. SVHS - Page 2-109, 2 TD, Porter 1-28, TD