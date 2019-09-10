Spring Valley football coach Brad Dingess genuinely was concerned about his team's high school football game at Hurricane on Friday.
Dingess' fears, to his relief, were unfounded. The Timberwolves (2-0) dominated the Redskins (1-1) in a 28-7 victory. Spring Valley outgained Hurricane 357-105.
"Schematically, we matched up well," Dingess said. "We got pressure on the quarterback and we played well."
The Redskins had gained more than 500 yards a week earlier in a 55-20 rout of Winfield. Hurricane, though, totaled a mere four yards at halftime against Spring Valley and just 42 yards before its final drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Austin Womack to Abel Cunningham.
"We didn't really expect this," Dingess said. "Hurricane is a good team. Anytime you can go on the road and win in the (Mountain State Athletic Conference) it's big. We hadn't won here in a long time."
Before Friday, the last time the Timberwolves left Hurricane victorious was 2012.
Dingess said he was quite pleased with his team's performance, but not satisfied.
"Our offense looked really good in the first half," Dingess said. "I thought, though, we left 14 points on the board. We have some penalties we need to clean up. Overall, we dominated the line of scrimmage all night."
Dingess said this week's 7:30 p.m. home game with Cabell Midland (2-0) will be a challenge. The Knights are coming off a 55-13 pounding of Parkersburg (1-1). Cabell Midland gained 633 yards in that game.
"Cabell Midland's good," Spring Valley defensive back/running back David Livingston said. "It's a rival and it will be a tough one."
Dingess said his team needs to continue to improve.
"We have some things we can work on," Dingess said. "We have a lot of things we can work on."
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley tackle Bryce Biggs visited the University of Louisville last week. ... Former Fairmont Senior basketball standout Jalen Bridges committed to West Virginia University, enrolled and has been placed on the Mountaineers roster. ... Parkersburg girls basketball player Emily Allen committed to North Carolina State University. ...
Former Logan star David Early and former Greater Beckley Christian standout Jay Moore, both of Beckley Prep, visited WVU last week. ... Bluefield cornerback Isaiah Johnson received an offer from the University of Georgia. ... Ironton running back/linebacker Beau Brownstead picked up an offer from Crown College. ... Boyd County basketball player Gaylon "G" Cisco visited Penn State-Beaver on Friday. ... Capital wide receiver Chance Knox was offered by VMI.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Boyd County and current Marshall University basketball star Savannah Wheeler was the grand marshal of the Cattletsburg, Kentucky, Labor Day Parade. ... Rock Hill inducted several former stars into its hall of fame on Friday. They included: Ralph Rogers, Dana "LeRoy" Shorter, K.C. Christian, Kenny Knipp, Danny Haas, Jimmy Stewart, Tammy Mullens, Greg Worley, Billy McFann, coach Bill Trent and life service elections for Rich Donohue and Marsha and Jerry Kerns. ...
Huntington High's boys and girls cross country teams won the championship of the Gallia County Skyline Bowling Invitational. ... Herbert Hoover hired longtime assistant Josh Stricker as its new head boys basketball coach. ... Parkersburg's boys soccer team won its 500th game last week with a 2-0 victory over Riverside. ... Rock Hill's girls soccer team won just three games in 2018, but started this season 4-0. ... Former Lawrence County High School baseball star Chandler Shepherd, pitching with the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia, was named the International League player of the month for August. ...
Gallia Academy volleyball standout Peri Martin has 156 assists, nearly double that of anyone else in the Ohio Valley Conference. ... Wheelersburg football (0-2) has lost two in a row in the same season for the first time since 2011 when it finished with losses to Lucasville Valley and Portsmouth West. ... Portsmouth's Eric Purdy recovered three Portsmouth West fumbles Friday in the Trojans' 48-28 victory. ... Former Spring Valley star offensive lineman and Virginia Tech true freshman Doug Nester started Saturday vs. Old Dominion.