SPRING VALLEY — Marshall University is the first college football program to offer a scholarship to Corbin Page, but the Thundering Herd is highly unlikely to be the last.
Page, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore tight end/defensive end from Spring Valley High School, has made an impression not only on Marshall coaches, but his Timberwolves coaches and teammates, as well as opponents. Despite playing in a run-heavy offense, Page has nine catches for 251 yards and five touchdowns in helping Spring Valley to a 5-1 record and a No. 5 rating in Class AAA.
“We’re run first, but when we get the opportunity, we pass,” Page said. “We do what we need to do to win.”
Spring Valley hopes to add to its win total when it visits eighth-rated Riverside (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Riverside is pretty good,” Page said. “We’re preparing and not taking anything lightly.”
In Page, Marshall coaches undoubtedly see a big man who can move. Page runs 40 yards in 4.8 seconds and has bench pressed 235 pounds. He is smart, polite and comes from an athletic bloodline. Page’s father, Taron, played for Virginia Tech in the late 1980s.
“I feel blessed,” said Page, who has bulked up from 190 pounds since the start of the 2018 season. “All the hard work is paying off. It’s an honor to receive an offer from Marshall. I greatly appreciate it. Marshall has been really good to me and Spring Valley has, too.”
On defense, Page has made 19 tackles, five solo, and recovered one fumble.
Page transferred from Huntington High, where he caught two passes for 52 yards as a freshman. Page said he enjoyed his time with the Highlanders and thanked “the great people and teachers there.” He added that he and his parents, though, felt he needed a change.
“I love it at Spring Valley” Page said. “It’s a really good school and football program.”
Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess joked that Page still is getting accustomed to the more rural Spring Valley after growing up in Huntington.
“He saw a snake at practice one day and I don’t know if he’d ever seen one before,” Dingess said, with a laugh “I didn’t think we were going to get him back.”
Page said off the field he enjoys playing video games with his brother Dae Dae, 11.
“We like Madden 20 and Apex,” Page said. “I like spending time with my little brother. I don’t get to do that as much as I’d like.”
Page also played basketball at Huntington High and said he plans to do so for Spring Valley. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.