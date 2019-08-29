HUNTINGTON - Many ties bind the communities of the Wayne High School district with that of Spring Valley High School, from colleagues who have taught together, to friends who have played against each other in youth sports, and friends who stay in contact through social media.
Those things make Friday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff between Wayne and Spring Valley all the more interesting to those playing on Pioneer Field.
But is it a rivalry?
"We call it the "Clash of the County," Spring Valley's 5-11, 270-pound senior center Jake Hutchison said. "It's always an emotional thing playing with those guys. We've been playing with Wayne since we were little kids."
Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said the coaches in the game all "came from the same coaching tree." He said Wayne head coach Tom Harmon gave him his first coaching job when he brought Dingess on board as an assistant coach at Buffalo.
Then there's the loss of Wayne's Colt Adams, a junior who lost his life in a May car accident.
Dingess showed off a decal that will appear on the back of the Spring Valley helmets in tribute to the fallen Pioneer.
"I'm sure there will be some big thing going on before the game for it," Timberwolves quarterback Nate Ellis said. "It's devastating. You're always going to be thinking about something like that."
Friday's game will likely be the last the two teams play for a while said Dingess, who looks for Wayne to resume its long-time Wayne County rivalry with the Tolsia Rebels next year.
In the meantime, Spring Valley works to prepare for a hard-hitting game.
"They're about like us," Dingess said. "They are what they are and they're good at it. They're very well-coached. Those kids have run that system since they were born."
For the Timberwolves, that means they'll be facing a Wayne squad under Harmon who is in his 23rd year as a head coach.
Wayne returns experienced linemen including seniors Jamison Maynard, Hayden Nelson, Griffin Eldridge and J-Den Maynard. Behind them will be key players at the skill positions such as Gunner Harmon, who returns at quarterback plus running back duo of Aaron Adkins and Ethan Bowens will power the Pioneers offense. Christopher called Adkins "a hard runner" and said he thinks Wayne may try to spread out the Spring Valley defense.
"We're out here just working as hard as we can but I'm sure they'll come out with something new since we've been playing them since we were little," said Spring Valley senior cornerback and receiver Zane Porter. "We know about everything they do. Every sport is that way, we want to beat them, they want to beat us."
Spring Valley will be working in new players to new positions in an attempt by Dingess to find the offensive magic that propelled his team to the Class AAA state championship for the third time in as many years.
Dingess said he will use multiple quarterbacks, as he has in the past, and has been pleased with the development of Ellis and David Livingston in that position. Ellis completed 4-of-6 passes a year ago for 141 yards, 130 of which went to Graeson Malashevich and 11 to Livingston.
The Timberwolves also amassed 406 yards of total offense to just 89 for the Pioneers in a 49-8 Spring Valley victory at the Wolves Den.
As they say, that was then and this is now.
How well the Timberwolves adapt to its new players filling in to complement its 12 seniors will be the key for Spring Valley to move the ball and could be a sneak peak as to how good Spring Valley will be in 2019.