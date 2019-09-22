SPRING VALLEY - As high schools paid respects to Roane County's Alex Miller Friday at prep football games across the state and region the event has been a reminder to the staff and players at Spring Valley how a similar tragedy could have happened to one of its own.
A year ago, Wade Smith was a freshman on the Timberwolves football team but noticed one day after football practice that his heart was racing. When that heartbeat was still racing one day day later his parents took him to the hospital.
That was Sept. 11, 2018. Ventilators and chest tubes kept Smith alive until a transplant could be done on Nov. 9.
Smith remained in Columbus to do therapy and was required to wear a mask through Feb. 14 to help prevent infection.
Smith had collapsed while in the hospital similar to Miller who played during the first quarter of last week's game against Clay County.
Before the start of the second quarter Miller collapsed and died later that night.
"I really did get lucky," Smith recalled at a football practice this week. "It was scary. My doctors were amazing."
While Miller's cause of death hasn't been confirmed, to Spring Valley coaches and to Smith it is a familiar situation.
Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said he was "scared to death" to have Smith around the team in the days following the surgery.
Although successful, and Smith's improvement via accounts in The Herald-Dispatch seemed immediate, Dingess worried about Smith when he insisted on being present on the sideline for Spring Valley's Class AAA state championship game against Martinsburg on Dec. 1.
"He was wearing a mask to prevent infection, but here we were on the sideline practically standing in a sewer," Dingess recalled.
Smith said he didn't think twice about it.
"It was amazing, it really was," Smith said. "Watching Doug Nester and Graeson Malashevich go out there a play for the state championship, it was awesome."
A wide receiver for the junior varsity squad, Smith, now a sophomore, enjoys full football activity with no adverse side effect, he said. A birth defect in his heart that went undetected by doctors until that day last September that could have ended much differently.