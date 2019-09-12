High school at Guyan C.C <ct:Bold> <ct:><ct:Bold>Cabell Midland 159:<ct:> Evan Jarvis 36, Cameron Jarvis 37, Siggi Olafsson 42, Hunter Kirtley 44, Caden McComas 45, Taylor Sargent 48. <ct:Bold>Huntington 166:<ct:> Connor Campbell 41, Tanner Dorsey 41, Jacob Perry 42, Levi Strieter 42, Austin O'Malley 45, Chase Coughenour 47.
