Hurricane (1-2) at Cabell Midland (3-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: The Castle

Radio: 97.9-FM

What to watch: Hurricane - Tailback Christian Hill ran for 147 yards against the Knights last year. As he goes, the Redskins go. Cabell Midland - J.J. Roberts and Jakob Caudill are the Nos. 2 and 3 rushers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.

Huntington (1-1) at Woodrow Wilson (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Van Meter Stadium

Radio: WRVC 930-AM

What to watch: Huntington High - Devin Jackson is averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Woodrow Wilson - Maddex McMillen has completed 24 of 44 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

South Charleston (1-2)

at Spring Valley (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: The Wolves Den

Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM The Planet

What to watch: South Charleston - Defensive end Zeiqui Lawton is an FBS prospect who will challenge Spring Valley's talented offensive line. Spring Valley - The usually stout Timberwolves gave up too many big plays last week and South Charleston has a capable offense.

Wayne (0-2) at Winfield (2-1)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Leon McCoy Athletic Complex

What to watch: Wayne - How will the Pioneers fare without injured quarterback Gunner Harmon? Winfield - Quarterback Nick Vance has accounted for 899 yards passing and rushing in three games.

Waverly (2-1)

at Fairland (2-1)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium

What to watch: Waverly - The Tigers might be without injured quarterback Haydn' Shanks, whose loss was felt last week in a stunning 41-14 loss to Unioto. Fairland - The Dragons must solve their center-quarterback exchange problem that stalled several promising drives last week in a 49-7 loss to Ironton.

Chesapeake (2-1)

at Gallia Academy (3-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Memorial Stadium

What to watch: Chesapeake - The Panthers' best chance of stopping the potent Blue Devils is to keep the ball via their strong rushing attack. Gallia Academy - Speedy James Armstrong leads the OVC in rushing with 282 yards on 32 carries.

Coal Grove (1-2)

at South Point (1-2)

When: 7 p.m, Friday.

Where: Alumni Field

What to watch: Coal Grove - The Hornets feature Austin Stapleton, who has 208 yards on 36 rushing attempts. South Point - Tight end Larry Fox has seven catches for 72 yards and is a college prospect.

- By Tim Stephens

