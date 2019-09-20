Hurricane (1-2) at Cabell Midland (3-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: The Castle
Radio: 97.9-FM
What to watch: Hurricane - Tailback Christian Hill ran for 147 yards against the Knights last year. As he goes, the Redskins go. Cabell Midland - J.J. Roberts and Jakob Caudill are the Nos. 2 and 3 rushers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Huntington (1-1) at Woodrow Wilson (1-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Van Meter Stadium
Radio: WRVC 930-AM
What to watch: Huntington High - Devin Jackson is averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Woodrow Wilson - Maddex McMillen has completed 24 of 44 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
South Charleston (1-2)
at Spring Valley (2-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: The Wolves Den
Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM The Planet
What to watch: South Charleston - Defensive end Zeiqui Lawton is an FBS prospect who will challenge Spring Valley's talented offensive line. Spring Valley - The usually stout Timberwolves gave up too many big plays last week and South Charleston has a capable offense.
Wayne (0-2) at Winfield (2-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Leon McCoy Athletic Complex
What to watch: Wayne - How will the Pioneers fare without injured quarterback Gunner Harmon? Winfield - Quarterback Nick Vance has accounted for 899 yards passing and rushing in three games.
Waverly (2-1)
at Fairland (2-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
What to watch: Waverly - The Tigers might be without injured quarterback Haydn' Shanks, whose loss was felt last week in a stunning 41-14 loss to Unioto. Fairland - The Dragons must solve their center-quarterback exchange problem that stalled several promising drives last week in a 49-7 loss to Ironton.
Chesapeake (2-1)
at Gallia Academy (3-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Memorial Stadium
What to watch: Chesapeake - The Panthers' best chance of stopping the potent Blue Devils is to keep the ball via their strong rushing attack. Gallia Academy - Speedy James Armstrong leads the OVC in rushing with 282 yards on 32 carries.
Coal Grove (1-2)
at South Point (1-2)
When: 7 p.m, Friday.
Where: Alumni Field
What to watch: Coal Grove - The Hornets feature Austin Stapleton, who has 208 yards on 36 rushing attempts. South Point - Tight end Larry Fox has seven catches for 72 yards and is a college prospect.
