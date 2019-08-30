ONA — Cabell Midland High School football players are tougher than a $2 steak and hungry enough to eat one.
The Knights are coming off a 6-5 season that ended in the Class AAA playoffs. They bring a young, but talented, squad into the season with a mix of veteran standouts such as defensive back J.J. Roberts, who is committed to Wake Forest University, and promising youngsters.
Roberts (6-foot, 185-pound senior) and former wide receiver Chandler Schmidt (5-11, 195, Soph.) will see action at quarterback, but won't have the luxury of handing off to two-time first-team all-stater Ivan Vaughn, who graduated after rushing for 1,740 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. Replacing Vaughn at tailback will be his brother Isaiah (5-9, 160, Jr.), who ran for 312 yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries last year. He is joined by leading returning rusher fullback Jakob Caudill (5-10, 205, Jr.), who carried 80 times for 472 yards and two TDs in 2018. Jaden Wroten (5-10, 198, Sr.), Jaydyn Johnson (6-foot, 195, Jr.) and Hayden Hass (5-9, 160, Sr.) also figure to get carries.
"Ivan was really good," Knights coach Luke Salmons said. "We've had a lot of good backs. Isaiah is faster than last year and Jakob is a tough kid. They've worked hard. Wroten was a lineman two years ago and didn't play last year Johnson has a burst and Hass is the fastest kid on our team. Our backs are unproven, but have the ability to be really good."
Those backs will go only as far as the offensive line takes them. Cabell Midland must replace Logan Osburn (Marshall University) and Levi Kessler (West Virginia Wesleyan), but Salmons said he thinks he has the players to do so.
Zach Dillon (6-foot, 225, Sr.) and Elijah Norris (6-1, 330, Soph.) are quality centers. Nemo Roberts (6-foot, 245, Soph.), Brad Nicely (5-11, 190, Jr.), Mason Warner (6-4, 325, Soph.), Hunter Neibergall (6-foot, 300, Sr.), Doug Melton (5-10, 195, Sr.), Jacob Bartholomew (5-10, 205, Sr.) and Jackson Oxley (6-3, 260, Sr.) join several other players Salmons mentioned who are strong up front.
Salmons referred to Warner as a "really gifted, tough kid who has a chance to be good," and called all his blockers (tough kids who will get after it."
That also described tight end Zach McCoy (6-2, 245, Sr.), a four-year starter who is a strong blocker and fine receiver, despite catching just three passes for 51 yards in the Knights' run-heavy offense. McCoy has visited Marshall and Penn State and is drawing interest from other schools.
The split ends/flankers are Jack Dragovich (6-foot, 165, Jr.), Mason Moran (6-foot 160, So.), Spencer Toy (5-10, 155, Sr.) and Tyler Mays (5-10, 155, Sr.). Moran is the brother of former Huntington St. Joe girls soccer star McKenzie Moran. Toy is the son of former Marshall tight end Jason Toy.
Salmons mentioned more than 25 players who will contribute on defense and emphasized his team's depth on that side of the ball.
"The defensive line has nine or 10 kids who will play," Salmons said. "We have five or six outside linebackers and four or five cornerbacks. We have a lot of kids at every spot and I feel good about where we are."
Roberts leads the secondary, where he is joined by cornerbacks Hass, Moran, Hunter Church (5-9, 150, Sr.) and Brandon Akers (5-10, 160, Jr.).
Tierden Berry (5-10, 189, Sr.), Parker Hardman (5-11, 205, Sr.), Cooper Hardman (5-10, 205, Sr.) and Caudill are inside linebackers. The outside backers include, Perry Blake (5-10, 170, Jr.), Jackson Fetty (5-10, 195, Soph.), Tommie Lemon (5-10, 170, Jr.), Palmer Riggio (5-11, 195, Jr.) and Axel DeCroix (5-10, 170, Soph.).
The defensive line features McCoy, Melton, Bartholomew, Oxley and Nemo Roberts (6-foot, 245, Soph.).
"We have a lot of kids, 90-some," Salmons said. "They see the opportunity to play and they're hungry. And they're tough and they want to be good."
Cameron Grobe, son of Marshall golf coach Matt Grobe and grandson of former college head coach Jim Grobe, is a returning starter at kicker and punter.
Cabell Midland
Location: Ona
Nickname: Knights
Classification: Class AAA
Stadium: Knights Field
2018 record: 6-5
2019 Cabell Midland football schedule
Aug. 30 at St. Albans
Sept. 6 Parkersburg
Sept. 13 at Spring Valley
Sept. 20 Hurricane
Sept. 27 Capital
Oct. 4 Riverside
Oct. 11 Princeton
Oct. 18 at Woodrow Wilson
Oct. 25 at Huntington
Nov. 8 at South Charleston