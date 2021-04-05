The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210406-hds-appoll.jpg
Buy Now

Latahia Jackson (10) will lead top-ranked Huntington High against Autumn Lewis (22) and No. 2 Cabell Midland at 7 p.m. Wednesday at HHS in a battle of archrivals.

 SHOLTEN SINGER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- On Wednesday, No. 2 Cabell Midland is scheduled to visit top-ranked Huntington High in a girls high school basketball showdown.

The Associated Press West Virginia high school basketball polls released Monday showed the Highlanders (10-0, 90 points) with nine first-place votes and unanimously occupying the top spot. The Knights (8-1, 78) are second.

Spring Valley (6-4, 8) entered the poll at No. 10. Wheeling Park (10-2, 66) is third, George Washington (10-2, 62) fourth, Morgantown (8-4, 61) fifth, Woodrow Wilson (8-4, 47) sixth, University (7-7, 25) seventh, Capital (6-6) eighth and Bridgeport (4-4) ninth.

Parkersburg (7), Jefferson (5), Parkersburg South (4), Martinsburg (3) and Riverside (1) also received votes.

In Class AAA, Huntington St. Joe (10-2, 62) climbed from fifth to third. The Irish lost last week, but it was 72-59 at top-ranked Fairmont Senior (14-0, 90). North Marion (10-0, 80) is second. Nitro (12-1, 60) is fourth. Wayne (11-2, 59) dropped from third to fifth after a 73-59 loss at Nitro and a 64-60 loss at Class A No. 9 Tolsia. Logan (7-2, 41), PikeView (7-3, 39), East Fairmont (2-1, 30), Lincoln County (7-4, 16) and Midland Trail (5-0, 14) finish the top 10. Lincoln (3) and Hampshire (1) received votes.

In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic (12-0, 89) is No. 1 on eight ballots. Wyoming East (5-2, 72) received the other first-place vote to rank second. St. Marys (13-3, 68) is third, Frankfort (11-2, 63) fourth, Mingo Central (6-2, 46) fifth, Williamstown (8-4, 43) sixth, Charleston Catholic (6-3, 38) seventh, Summers County (5-5, 34) eighth, Petersburg (9-4, 18) ninth and Ritchie County (9-4, 18) 10th. Trinity (5) is the only other team to earn votes.

Gilmer County (9-3, 85) held on to the No. 1 spot in Class A, picking up five first-place votes. Tucker County (10-3, 77) was No. 1 on three ballots and ranked second. Webster County (7-2, 61) is third, followed in the top five by Calhoun County (10-3, 60) and Cameron (14-1, 59). Tug Valley (8-2, 54) received one first place vote to rank sixth. James Monroe (9-3, 41) is seventh, River View (12-2, 31) eighth, Tolsia (4-5, 18) ninth and Sherman (2-2, 6) 10th. Clay-Battelle (2) and Doddrdige County received votes. 

In the boys poll, none of the four classes featured a unanimous No. 1. Morgantown (12-1) came close in Class AAAA, with 97 points and eight first-place votes. Huntington High (9-0), which didn't play last week because of COVID-19 quarantine, captured the other two first place votes and 90 points to rank second. George Washington (8-1, 78) is third, University (8-1, 69) climbed from fifth to fourth and Martinsburg (6-1, 58) moved from sixth to fifth.

Cabell Midland (8-3, 51) fell from fourth to sixth after an upset loss at Parkersburg. Greenbrier East (8-2, 34), Wheeling Park (7-3, 19), Jefferson (6-2, 18) and South Charleston (9-4, 17) round out the top 10. Princeton (12), Parkersburg South (4), Buckhannon-Upshur (2) and Oak Hill (1) received votes.

In Class AA, Winfield (8-4, 14) moved from unranked to 10th. Robert C. Byrd (10-1, 97) remained No. 1. The top seven is unchanged from last week, with Fairmont Senior (11-0, 93) garnering three first-place to rank second, Shady Spring (8-2, 75) is third, Nitro (8-3, 62) fourth, Wheeling Central (8-3, 56) fifth, Logan (8-4, 50), sixth and Herbert Hoover (8-2, 40) seventh. Grafton (9-3, 26) jumped from 10th to eighth. Clarksburg Notre Dame (2-4, 15) held firm at No. 9. North Marion (13), Lincoln (5), Hampshire (2) and Westside (2) received votes.

In Class AA, Williamstown (8-1, 95) earned six first-place votes to stay at No. 1. Pre-season No. 1 Poca (9-3, 85) moved up one spot to second, swapping places with Charleston Catholic (6-2, 82). St. Marys (10-2, 71) remained fourth. Clay County (8-2, 57) moved up one spot into the top five. Magnolia (6-5, 4-1) dropped one position to sixth. Ravenswood (8-5, 30) stayed seventh and Chapmanville (5-5, 28) eighth. Braxton County (7-2, 23), 10th a week ago, moved up to ninth. Liberty-Raleigh (4-1, 10) entered the top 10.

Wyoming East (8), Huntington St. Joe (5), South Harrison (5), Buffalo (4), Parkersburg Catholic (3), Bluefield (2) and Petersburg (1) showed up on ballots.

Man (7-1, 99) stayed at No. 1 in Class A with nine first-place nods. Tolsia (6-2, 30) moved up from ninth to eighth. James Monroe (11-0, 84) is second, followed in the top five by Pendleton County (6-0, 80, 1), Tug Valley (8-2, 70) and Clay-Battelle (10-1, 52). Webster County (5-3, 39) is sixth, ahead of Greenbrier West (5-5, 35), Tolsia, Greater Beckley Christian (3-4, 26) and Cameron (8-4, 19). Tucker County (9), Calhoun County (3), Meadow Bridge (3) and Tyler Consolidated (1) picked up votes.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you