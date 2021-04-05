HUNTINGTON -- On Wednesday, No. 2 Cabell Midland is scheduled to visit top-ranked Huntington High in a girls high school basketball showdown.
The Associated Press West Virginia high school basketball polls released Monday showed the Highlanders (10-0, 90 points) with nine first-place votes and unanimously occupying the top spot. The Knights (8-1, 78) are second.
Spring Valley (6-4, 8) entered the poll at No. 10. Wheeling Park (10-2, 66) is third, George Washington (10-2, 62) fourth, Morgantown (8-4, 61) fifth, Woodrow Wilson (8-4, 47) sixth, University (7-7, 25) seventh, Capital (6-6) eighth and Bridgeport (4-4) ninth.
Parkersburg (7), Jefferson (5), Parkersburg South (4), Martinsburg (3) and Riverside (1) also received votes.
In Class AAA, Huntington St. Joe (10-2, 62) climbed from fifth to third. The Irish lost last week, but it was 72-59 at top-ranked Fairmont Senior (14-0, 90). North Marion (10-0, 80) is second. Nitro (12-1, 60) is fourth. Wayne (11-2, 59) dropped from third to fifth after a 73-59 loss at Nitro and a 64-60 loss at Class A No. 9 Tolsia. Logan (7-2, 41), PikeView (7-3, 39), East Fairmont (2-1, 30), Lincoln County (7-4, 16) and Midland Trail (5-0, 14) finish the top 10. Lincoln (3) and Hampshire (1) received votes.
In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic (12-0, 89) is No. 1 on eight ballots. Wyoming East (5-2, 72) received the other first-place vote to rank second. St. Marys (13-3, 68) is third, Frankfort (11-2, 63) fourth, Mingo Central (6-2, 46) fifth, Williamstown (8-4, 43) sixth, Charleston Catholic (6-3, 38) seventh, Summers County (5-5, 34) eighth, Petersburg (9-4, 18) ninth and Ritchie County (9-4, 18) 10th. Trinity (5) is the only other team to earn votes.
Gilmer County (9-3, 85) held on to the No. 1 spot in Class A, picking up five first-place votes. Tucker County (10-3, 77) was No. 1 on three ballots and ranked second. Webster County (7-2, 61) is third, followed in the top five by Calhoun County (10-3, 60) and Cameron (14-1, 59). Tug Valley (8-2, 54) received one first place vote to rank sixth. James Monroe (9-3, 41) is seventh, River View (12-2, 31) eighth, Tolsia (4-5, 18) ninth and Sherman (2-2, 6) 10th. Clay-Battelle (2) and Doddrdige County received votes.
In the boys poll, none of the four classes featured a unanimous No. 1. Morgantown (12-1) came close in Class AAAA, with 97 points and eight first-place votes. Huntington High (9-0), which didn't play last week because of COVID-19 quarantine, captured the other two first place votes and 90 points to rank second. George Washington (8-1, 78) is third, University (8-1, 69) climbed from fifth to fourth and Martinsburg (6-1, 58) moved from sixth to fifth.
Cabell Midland (8-3, 51) fell from fourth to sixth after an upset loss at Parkersburg. Greenbrier East (8-2, 34), Wheeling Park (7-3, 19), Jefferson (6-2, 18) and South Charleston (9-4, 17) round out the top 10. Princeton (12), Parkersburg South (4), Buckhannon-Upshur (2) and Oak Hill (1) received votes.
In Class AA, Winfield (8-4, 14) moved from unranked to 10th. Robert C. Byrd (10-1, 97) remained No. 1. The top seven is unchanged from last week, with Fairmont Senior (11-0, 93) garnering three first-place to rank second, Shady Spring (8-2, 75) is third, Nitro (8-3, 62) fourth, Wheeling Central (8-3, 56) fifth, Logan (8-4, 50), sixth and Herbert Hoover (8-2, 40) seventh. Grafton (9-3, 26) jumped from 10th to eighth. Clarksburg Notre Dame (2-4, 15) held firm at No. 9. North Marion (13), Lincoln (5), Hampshire (2) and Westside (2) received votes.
In Class AA, Williamstown (8-1, 95) earned six first-place votes to stay at No. 1. Pre-season No. 1 Poca (9-3, 85) moved up one spot to second, swapping places with Charleston Catholic (6-2, 82). St. Marys (10-2, 71) remained fourth. Clay County (8-2, 57) moved up one spot into the top five. Magnolia (6-5, 4-1) dropped one position to sixth. Ravenswood (8-5, 30) stayed seventh and Chapmanville (5-5, 28) eighth. Braxton County (7-2, 23), 10th a week ago, moved up to ninth. Liberty-Raleigh (4-1, 10) entered the top 10.
Wyoming East (8), Huntington St. Joe (5), South Harrison (5), Buffalo (4), Parkersburg Catholic (3), Bluefield (2) and Petersburg (1) showed up on ballots.
Man (7-1, 99) stayed at No. 1 in Class A with nine first-place nods. Tolsia (6-2, 30) moved up from ninth to eighth. James Monroe (11-0, 84) is second, followed in the top five by Pendleton County (6-0, 80, 1), Tug Valley (8-2, 70) and Clay-Battelle (10-1, 52). Webster County (5-3, 39) is sixth, ahead of Greenbrier West (5-5, 35), Tolsia, Greater Beckley Christian (3-4, 26) and Cameron (8-4, 19). Tucker County (9), Calhoun County (3), Meadow Bridge (3) and Tyler Consolidated (1) picked up votes.