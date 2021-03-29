HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's girls remained No. 1 and the Highlanders' hard-charging boys climbed to No. 2 in the West Virginia Associated Press high school basketball polls Monday.
The boys team, however, threw on the brakes Monday when all activities were halted because of contact tracing. When the Highlanders will return to action is to be determined. HHS was scheduled to take on South Charleston at 7 p.m. Tuesday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game, set for 5:30 p.m., is on.
The HHS girls (7-0, 100) were a unanimous No. 1, 20 points ahead of No. 2 Wheeling Park (10-1, 80). Cabell Midland (5-1, 79) held firm at No. 3, ahead of Morgantown (5-1, 73) and George Washington (7-2, 62) in the top five. Woodrow Wilson (7-3, 48), Capital (5-3, 37), Bridgeport (4-2, 16), University (7-2, 12) and Parkersburg (4-7, 12).
Spring Valley (11) narrowly missed the top 10. Buckhannon-Upshur (7), Martinsburg (4), Parkersburg South (4), South Charleston (2), Musselman (2) and Jefferson (1) received votes.
In Class AAA, the top six remained unchanged, with Wayne (10-0, 75) third and Huntington St. Joe (7-1, 62) fifth. Fairmont Senior (11-0, 100) was a unanimous No. 1. North Marion (8-0, 88) was second, Nitro (8-1, 69) fourth and Logan (6-1, 53) sixth. East Fairmont (2-1, 29), PikeView (6-3 23), Lincoln County (7-3, 11) and Midland Trail (5-0, 11) rounded out the top 10. Hampshire (10), Wheeling Central (8), Winfield (4), Lincoln (4) and Lewis County (3) appeared on ballots.
Parkersburg Catholic (11-0, 98, 8) topped a reshuffled Class AA. St. Marys (12-1, 82, 1) jumped from fourth to second. Frankfort (9-1, 81) remained third. Wyoming East (4-2, 78, 1), fell from second to fourth. Mingo Central (6-1, 46) moved from seventh to fifth, replacing Summers County (5-4, 45), which dropped to sixth. Charleston Catholic (5-3, 34), Williamstown (7-4, 26), Ritchie County (7-4, 25) and Trinity (3-2, 20) filled out the top 10. Petersburg (14) and Wirt County (1) received votes.
In Class A, Tolsia (2-4, 20) moved up from 10th to ninth. Gilmer County (8-1, 100, 10) was No. 1 on every ballot. Tucker County (9-2, 84) was second, with Webster County (5-1, 70), Calhoun County (8-2, 68) and Cameron (10-1, 63) making up the rest of the top five. James Monroe (6-3, 46) was sixth, followed in the top 10 by Tug Valley (5-1, 43), River View (8-2, 34), Tolsia and Sherman (2-1, 14). Clay-Battelle (7) and East Hardy (1) picked up votes.
Huntington High's boys were unranked three weeks ago and have gone from sixth to fourth to second since. The Highlanders (9-0) received four first-place votes and 90 points to trail only top-ranked Morgantown (9-1, 95), which earned five first-place votes. HHS defeated then-No. 3 Cabell Midland 58-50, Riverside 77-54 and Spring Valley 68-51 last week.
Cabell Midland's loss didn't hurt much. The Knights (5-2, 66) dropped one spot to fourth, behind George Washington (7-1, 83), which garnered one No. 1 nod. University (7-1, 58) was fifth.
Martinsburg (3-1, 48) was No. 6, followed in the top 10 by Greenbrier East (5-1, 45), South Charleston (7-3, 18), Wheeling Park (5-3, 17) and Jefferson (3-1, 12). Parkersburg South (6), Buckhannon-Upshur (5), Bridgeport (4) and Princeton (3) received votes.
In Class AAA, Robert C. Byrd (7-1, 95, 6 first-place votes) remained No. 1, with Fairmont Senior (9-0, 91, 2) second. Shady Spring (6-1, 80), Nitro (7-2, 69) and Wheeling Central (7-2, 55) rounded out the top five. Logan (6-3, 45) was sixth, Herbert Hoover (7-1, 33) seventh, North Marion (4-2, 28) eighth, Clarksburg Notre Dame (1-3, 15) ninth and Grafton (8-1, 14) 10th. Winfield (8), Lincoln County (7), Lincoln (7) and Trinity (3) picked up votes.
Williamstown (8-1, 96, 6) moved from second to first in Class AA. Charleston Catholic (6-2, 84, 2) and Poca (6-3, 84, 2) tied for second. St. Marys (6-2, 71) was fourth and Magnolia (6-3, 56) fifth. Clay County (7-2, 42), Ravenswood (6-5, 32), Chapmanville (4-4, 28), Wyoming East (3-3, 22) and Braxton County (5-3, 16) made up the rest of the top 10. Liberty-Raleigh (7), South Harrison (5), Buffalo (4) and Bluefield (3) received votes.
Man (5-0, 99) regained the top spot in Class A after a one-week absence, earning nine of 10 first-place votes. No. 2 Pendleton County (6-0, 81) received the other top nod. James Monroe (8-0, 80) was third, followed by Tug Valley (5-2, 75), Clay-Battelle (9-1, 47), Greenbrier West (4-3, 43), Webster County (4-1, 35), Greater Beckley Christian (2-2, 33), Tolsia (6-2, 31) and Cameron (6-3, 13). Tucker County (6), Mount View (3), Paden City (2) and Tyler Consolidated (2) received votes.