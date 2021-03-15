HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High sits atop the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll and arch-rival Cabell Midland isn't far behind.
The Highlanders (3-0) received only one of 10 first-place votes, but garnered 82 points to edge No. 2 Wheeling Park (3-0), which picked up six first-place votes, by one point. Cabell Midland (2-1, 65) jumped from seventh to third after beating George Washington 52-49. The Knights visit Huntington High at 5:30 p.m. March 23.
Morgantown (1-0, 62) is fourth and Woodrow Wilson (5-1, 56) fifth. Parkersburg (2-0, 49) is sixth, followed in the top 10 by George Washington (1-2, 35), Bridgeport (2-1, 28), Capital (3-2, 7) and in a three-way tie for 10th Buckhannon-Upshur (5-1, 6), Martinsburg (0-3, 6) and University (4-2, 6). Spring Valley (4), South Charleston 93), Princeton (2), Musselman (2) and Greenbrier East (1) received votes.
In Class AAA, Wayne (4-0, 64) climbed from fourth to third behind No. 1 Fairmont Senior (6-0, 90), which earned nine first-place votes, and North Marion (2-0, 79). Nitro (3-1, 62) was fourth and Huntington St. Joe (4-1, 54) and Logan (4-0, 54) tied for fifth. Winfield (2-2, 25) is seventh, followed by East Fairmont (1-1, 21), PikeView (0-1, 17) and Wheeling Central (2-3, 15). Lewis County (9), Lincoln (4) and Midland Trail (1) received votes.
In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic (5-0, 85) was first on six ballots to claim the No. 1 spot, eight points ahead of Summers County, which earned one first-place vote. Wyoming East (1-1, 75) dropped from first to third, followed in the top five by Frankfort (5-1, 66) and St. Marys (3-1, 53). Mingo Central (2-0, 38) is sixth, Ritchie County (3-1, 34) seventh, Charleston Catholic (1-3, 18) eighth, Williamstown (1-2, 17) ninth and Trinity (2-0, 14) 10th. Petersburg (8), Braxton County (3), Chapmanville (3), Buffalo (2) and Magnolia (1) received votes.
In Class A, Gilmer County (5-0, 90) was a unanimous No. 1, with Tucker County (4-1, 70) second and Calhoun County (3-1, 68) third. Webster County (4-0, 67) is fourth and Tug Valley (2-1, 57) fifth. James Monroe (2-0, 39), Cameron (2-1, 29), Sherman (2-0, 24), Tolsia (1-1, 22) and River View (3-0, 8) round out the top 10. Others receiving votes were, Clay-Battelle (7), Pocahontas County (5), Greenbrier West (4), Greater Beckley Christian (2), Pendleton County (2) and Wahama (1).
On the boys side, losing didn't hurt Cabell Midland, and winning helped Huntington High. The Knights (2-1) lost 56-53 to top-ranked George Washington last week, but the close defeat prompted voters to keep Cabell Midland at No. 3 with 77 points in Class AAAA behind G.W. (5-0), which garnered seven first-place votes and 97 points, and Morgantown (4-1), which earned three first-place votes and 89 points. Martinsburg (1-1, 54) was fourth and University (2-0, 53) fifth.
Huntington High (4-0, 50) was the week's biggest riser, going from unranked to No. 6 after victories over Spring Valley, Hurricane and Greenbrier East. Wheeling Park (3-1, 34) was seventh, followed by Greenbrier East (3-1, 22), South Charleston (3-0, 20) and Musselman (1-1, 10). Others receiving votes were, Buckhannon-Upshur (10), Capital (9), Parkersburg South (6), Jefferson (4), St. Albans (3), Hedgesville (2) and Woodrow Wilson (2).
In Class AAA, Lincoln County (4-0, 23) jumped from the ranks of the unranked to No. 7. Robert C. Byrd (3-0, 100) was a unanimous No. 1, 12 points ahead of No. 2 Shady Spring (3-0). Nitro (4-0, 80) was third, Wheeling Central (2-0, 68) fourth and Fairmont Senior (3-0, 55) fifth. North Marion (3-0, 44), Lincoln County, Clarksburg Notre Dame (0-1, 19), Logan (2-3, 7) and Westside (0-1, 13) filled out the rest of the top 10. Lincoln (11), Grafton (11), Berkeley Springs (8), Hampshire (5), Trinity (5) and Herbert Hoover (1) received votes.
In Class AA, Williamstown (3-0, 96) picked up six first-place votes to supplant Poca (3-2, 93) at No. 1. The Dots were awarded four first-place votes to rank second, with Charleston Catholic (2-2, 81) third, St. Marys (2-1, 56) fourth and Chapmanville (1-2, 52) fifth. Magnolia (2-2, 45), Wyoming East (2-1, 32), Bluefield (1-3, 27), Ravenswood (3-2, 20) and Braxton County (1-2, 11) rounded out the top 10.
Other teams that earned votes were Moorefield (8), Huntington St. Joe (7), Liberty-Raleigh (6), Clay County (5), Roane County (3), Parkersburg Catholic (3), Ritchie County (2), Buffalo (2) and Petersburg (1).
Man (1-0, 86) was No. 1 on three ballots to take the top spot in Class A. Tug Valley (3, 0, 84) was given one first-place nod to rank second. Greater Beckley Christian (1-1, 80) picked up four first-place votes, but fell from No. 1 to No. 3. Pendleton County (1-0, 66) earned two first-place votes to rank fourth. Greenbrier West (1-1, 56) was fifth.
Webster County (2-0, 49) was sixth. Tolsia (2-0, 37) moved up one spot to seventh. Clay-Battelle (3-1, 29) was eighth, James Monroe (3-0, 25) ninth and Cameron (3-0, 24) 10th.
East Hardy (5), Tucker County (3), Weirton Madonna (3), Gilmer County (2) and Tyler Consolidated (1) received votes.