HUNTINGTON — Tanner Dorsey’s decision to accept a small-college scholarship or transfer to a prep school was as easy as IMG.
The Huntington High School standout said he will play next season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The school has produced hundreds of college and professional athletes. Dorsey, who helped the Highlanders to a state championship last season, said he hopes his transfer will help him earn a scholarship from a NCAA Division I university.
“I had a few offers from Division II schools in the state,” Dorsey said. “I had my heart set on Division I, though, and this is the best way for me to pursue that.”
IMG Academy describes itself: “Combine customized technical instruction with our course management and competition methodology, as well as our Performance programs to increase core power, flexibility and focus/confidence, and the golf academy develops golfers who can compete anywhere. Through personalized training and recruitment plans implemented from the day you enter the campus gates, the IMG Academy’s golf academy enriches the preparatory process from the foundational level and beyond.”
That interested Dorsey, who at 6-foot, 150 pounds plans to get stronger. Added strength and some technical advances in Doresey’s game could help him make a significant jump in the eyes of recruiters.
Dorsey shot 1-over-par 72 in October to win medalist honors and lead Huntington High to the Class AAA, Region IV championship at Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Highlanders went on to win the state championship as Dorsey shot 81, helping his team beat Wheeling Park by six shots on the Patriots’ home course.
“That’s easily my top golf memory,” Dorsey said of winning the state title.
Dorsey said he leaves for Florida in August and that he’ll miss Huntington, but looks forward to improving his game.
“I think I’ll like it a lot,” Dorsey said of Bradenton. “I’ll miss my family and friends, but still visit a lot. The competition at IMG is the best in my age group in the country, so I look forward to that.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed golfers much. Dorsey said he’s made a few adjustments, wearing a mask, riding alone in a cart and getting used to foam being in the holes, but has played quite a bit this spring.
Dorsey carried a 76.5 stroke average and a 5.2 handicap last year.