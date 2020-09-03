RIPLEY, W.Va. -- Levi Strieter, Josh Nichols and Autin O'Malley each shot 45 Wednesday to lift defending state champion Huntington High to a 186-193 victory over Ripley in high school golf at Green Hills Country Club.
Adam Hanlon shot 51 for the Highlanders. Max Banford added a 53 and Carson Dunfee a 55.
David Haynes of Ripley shot the low round of the day, a 41. Adam Manley shot 44, Jarrett Lough 52, Avery Fife 56, Kaylei Blackburn 58 and Ashlynn Donahew 66.
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS AT CLIFFSIDE: The Blue Devils beat Point Pleasant and South Point in a tri-match at the Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Laith Hamid and Will Hendrickson each shot 38 to pace Gallia Academy. Hunter Cook shot 39, Beau Johnson 47 and Cody Bowman 48.
Brennen Sang led the Big Blacks with a 42, followed by Joseph Milhoan with a 49, Kaden McCutcheon with a 54, and Wyatt Wilson and Kyelar Morrow each with 55s.
Brayden Sexton led the Pointers with a 52.Brayden Adkins shot 53 and Kaleb Wilson 77.
Boys Soccer
HURRICANE 3, ROBERT C. BYRD 0: Grayson Maddox and Nick Price combined for the shut out.
Carter Maddox, Joe Acevedo and Jake Bock scored for the Redskins, Connor Bush and Nate Kirk had assists. Maddux made two saves.
FAIRLAND 6, PORTSMOUTH 0: Freshman keep Jamison Lauder posted his first varsity shutout as the Draogns (1-1) defeated the Trojans.
WHEELERSBURG 5, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Aaron Jolly scored three goals in 32 minutes and added an assist to lift the Pirates (3-0) over the visiting Jeeps (1-1).
Jacob Saxby scored twice.
Girls soccer
WHEELERSBURG 3, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Laney Eller scored three goals to lead the Pirates to a triumph over the Flyers.
Laney's goal at 21:23 gave Wheelersburg the only goal it needed. She scored again in the 41st minute and at 63:56.
Riley Daniels saved 13 shots for Ironton St. Joe (2-2).
Girls tennis
WHEELERSBURG 3, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 2: The Pirates improved to 6-0 by edging the Titans at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Maddy Gill defeated Isabell Cassidy 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to give Wheelersburg the lead. The Pirates Payton Walker and Isabella Hamilton Viv Wheeler and Maddy Suter, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Maegan Jolly teamed with Maria Nolan to beat Savanah Holtgrew and Mollie Creech 6-2, 6-2 for the Pirates' third win.
Volleyball
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH 1: The Dragons beat the Trojans 25-17, 25-10, 18-25, 25-18.
COAL GROVE 3, SOUTH POINT 0: The Hornets swept the Pointers in an Ohio Valley Conference match in South Point, Ohio.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 3, MEIGS 0: The Buckeyes swept the Marauders 25-19, 25-11, 25-11.
