HUNTINGTON — Ana Bradshaw looked up to her big brother, but made a name for herself.
The Huntington High School hurdler signed with Wheeling University, joining her brother Dezmon in the college ranks. He runs for the University of Charleston.
"It sounds crazy, but my brother ran track and I wanted to be like him," Ana Bradshaw said of why she took up the sport. "Now, I don't know what I'd do without it."
Bradshaw said she chose Wheeling, formerly Wheeling Jesuit, over offers from Morehead State, the University of Charleston and Glenville State. She said the UC offer was tempting because it would reunite her with her brother, but that Wheeling had won the last two Mountain East Conference championships weighed heavily in her decision to choose the Cardinals.
"They have really good hurdlers and I like the challenge," said Bradshaw, whose personal best time in the 100-meter hurdles is 15.9 seconds. "The competition makes you better."
The trek to college hurdling hasn't been easy. The shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic stole Bradshaw's senior season and she has overcome four knee dislocations since beginning track in sixth grade.
"The injuries have made me want to go harder," Bradshaw said. "My coach, Justin Cox, always checked on me and made sure I was doing OK and doing what I was supposed to do."
The injuries helped spark Bradshaw to major in exercise physiology, with an eye toward becoming a physical therapist.
Also a soccer player, Bradshaw said she would like to work out more, but is staying in shape during the quarantine.
"I was heartbroken," Bradshaw said of her final high school season being canceled. "I'm putting in the work to keep in shape. I'm ready for this to be over."
Bradshaw credited her brother and parents — David and Roslyn Bradshaw — for helping her earn a scholarship.
"They always told me that when I was taking days off someone else was out there working hard," Bradshaw said.