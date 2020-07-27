HUNTINGTON — The summer of 2020 has been lousy for many, but not Eli Archer.
The Huntington High School tight end was invited to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Combine. A strong performance there could lead to an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
“I’m thankful to receive an invite,” Archer said.
Archer also was ranked the No. 1 tight end in the Class of 2021 at the Appalachian Prep Combine. Archer was No. 2 overall behind David Oden of Porter Ridge (North Carolina) High School. Archer was the 18th-ranked prospect overall.
Archer has scholarship offers from Fairmont State, Otterbein, Virginia-Wise and Wheeling. He has drawn interest from several schools, including Eastern Kentucky and the University of Pennsylvania.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of James “Pee Wee” Gibson, who died of injuries suffered in a car crash last week.
The former South Point multisport standout played baseball at the University of Rio Grande. Gibson coached at Symmes Valley and South Point, among other places.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Agnes Scott College women’s basketball went 1-24 last season and the NCAA Division III Scotties are recruiting West Virginia to try to improve.
The Atlanta-based women’s school offered Cabell Midland standout Autumn Lewis and Wayne star Alana Eves. Lewis also received an offer from Waynesburg. She already owns offers from Alice Lloyd, Kentucky Christian and WVU Tech.
Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong was offered by Ohio Dominican. Eastern Kentucky offered Russell girls basketball star Shaelyn Steele. Grace Christian basketball star Emily Hutchinson visited Transylvania University. Her teammate, Samantha Wells, was offered by Waynesburg. Boyd County girls basketball all-stater Harley Paynter was offered by Fairfield University and Southern Utah.
Wilmington (Ohio) College offered Spring Valley girls basketball star Sydney Meredith. Ironton girls basketball player Lilly Zornes visited Mount Vernon Nazarene.
Concord picked up a couple of in-state baseball stars, receiving commitments from Oak Hill’s Lane Jordan and Wyoming East’s Matt Caldwell. Jordan switched his commitment from WVU Tech. Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman received an offer from Dayton. Denison offered Ironton football standout Gage Adkins.
Former Bluefield all-state defensive back Isaiah Johnson said he has narrowed his college choices to Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and USC. Johnson now lives in California.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Russell High School has resumed summer workouts after a two-week break because of a COVID-19 scare.
Hurricane picked up a home football game with Oak Hill (West Virginia) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Martinsburg scheduled a game at South Charleston for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Hannan has scheduled a home game with Clay-Battelle Sept. 4. Tolsia is slated to visit East Carter on Sept. 25.
Parkersburg Catholic will not field a football team this season.