HUNTINGTON — Marshall University volleyball signee Elli Barry said playing for the Thundering Herd “felt like home.”

That’s not surprising, as Barry starred at Huntington High School, just four miles down the street from Marshall’s campus.

Barry, daughter of former Thundering Herd basketball player Chad Barry, joined Flóra Sebestyén, Bella Thompson and Bianca Giglio as newcomers to the Marshall volleyball program.

“I traveled to different colleges across the country, and none made me feel as at home as did Marshall,” Barry said. “I had a lot of (NCAA) Division II offers where I could have more playing time, but that doesn’t mean as much to me as being part of a team and being where I like to be.”

Barry starred for the Highlanders, making 1,000 kills in her career. She was named All-Mountain State Athletic Conference honorable mention from 2018-20, and then earned first-team honors in 2021. She was named to the 2021 Queen of the Hill All-Tournament Team as well as the 2018 and 2021 Spikefest All-Tournament teams. Barry also competed in track and field.

“A huge part of the Marshall family is keeping the community home,” coach Ari Aganus said. “With Elli having grown up with Marshall in her backyard, we are so happy she’s chosen to stay home and be part of our volleyball family. With her physicality, work ethic and passion for Marshall volleyball, it will be an easy transition for her to make an impact.”

The 6-foot-2 Barry chose Marshall from among several offers, including from Shepherd, Davis & Elkins, West Virginia State and Tusculum.

Barry also was HHS’ homecoming queen, but gave her crown and sash to senior attendant Isabella Bellomy, a student with autism, at halftime of the Highlanders’ football game vs. Woodrow Wilson on Oct. 8.

Barry also models for BTB Elite Modeling and competes in pageants. Another claim to fame is that when she was a baby, President George Bush held her during his visit to Huntington.

“The funny story is, I got a diaper rash the next day and my grandfather, who was of the opposite political party, blamed it on President Bush,” Barry said with a laugh.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

