HUNTINGTON — Marshall University volleyball signee Elli Barry said playing for the Thundering Herd “felt like home.”
That’s not surprising, as Barry starred at Huntington High School, just four miles down the street from Marshall’s campus.
Barry, daughter of former Thundering Herd basketball player Chad Barry, joined Flóra Sebestyén, Bella Thompson and Bianca Giglio as newcomers to the Marshall volleyball program.
“I traveled to different colleges across the country, and none made me feel as at home as did Marshall,” Barry said. “I had a lot of (NCAA) Division II offers where I could have more playing time, but that doesn’t mean as much to me as being part of a team and being where I like to be.”
Barry starred for the Highlanders, making 1,000 kills in her career. She was named All-Mountain State Athletic Conference honorable mention from 2018-20, and then earned first-team honors in 2021. She was named to the 2021 Queen of the Hill All-Tournament Team as well as the 2018 and 2021 Spikefest All-Tournament teams. Barry also competed in track and field.
“A huge part of the Marshall family is keeping the community home,” coach Ari Aganus said. “With Elli having grown up with Marshall in her backyard, we are so happy she’s chosen to stay home and be part of our volleyball family. With her physicality, work ethic and passion for Marshall volleyball, it will be an easy transition for her to make an impact.”
The 6-foot-2 Barry chose Marshall from among several offers, including from Shepherd, Davis & Elkins, West Virginia State and Tusculum.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.