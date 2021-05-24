HUNTINGTON — Adam Hanlon had Huntington High’s first hit against Riverside back on April 25 when inclement weather halted the baseball game after one inning with the Highlanders leading, 1-0.
The two teams resumed the game Monday at Cook-Holbrook Field and it so happens Hanlon got the final hit, the game-deciding hit. It was a bases-loaded walk-off single to left with no outs to send Huntington past the Warriors, 4-3. That hit gave Hanlon a 3-for-3 effort as the Highlanders (20-5) secured their first 20-win season since 2012.
“He sat on a fastball and drove it,” Huntington coach John Dennison said.
“It got a little stressful,” said Hanlon, recalling Riverside’s three-run fourth to tie the game at 3-3. “We’ve got the talent to come back and win. I was sitting on a fastball. It was right there.”
Justin Legg started the seventh with a double to the base of the fence in left center. Eli Shouldis got an intentional walk and then Ben McKelvey dropped a bunt down just in front of home only to see Warriors catcher Tyler Perdue try to get Legg on a force at third. The high throw pulled third baseman Nate Davis off the bag. That set the stage for Hanlon.
“Legg’s that kind of player,” Dennison said. “I told him to get on base and he about ended it. Our DH (McElvey) is not a normal bunter. The guy jumped off the bag and he was safe. That’s a big game for us.”
Huntington is back in action today against rival Cabell Midland. The teams are 1-1 on the season and meeting No. 3 comes in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. Game time is 8 p.m.
The Highlanders play there again Wednesday, then return home Thursday to take on Lincoln County on Senior Night.
Legg knew the sound of the bat indicated he crushed the ball in the seventh.
“I kept running. I thought it might be out,” Legg said. “I saw a fastball and drove it. That run ends the contest and that’s it.”
Lukas Conn started the resumed game in the second with the 1-0 lead. He fared well until the fourth when he walked the bases loaded and designated hitter Tanner Clark plated three runs with a belt to deep left.
Dennison pulled Conn and inserted lefthander Gabe Carter and he held the Warriors at bay until the seventh. Caleb Smith came on to pitch and get the win.
“That’s not our style of baseball,” Dennison said. “Had to move things around a little bit. Conn got thrown to the fire. He’s not our normal pitcher (at that time). After that hit, had to make the move.”
Carter fanned six batters in 2.2 innings.
“This is a little relieving,” Legg said. “The pitchers came up big. We’ll be ready for Midland.”
“Had a little letdown,” Dennison said. “Cabell Midland is a big game for us.”
Ben McElroy’s two-run single in the second extended Huntington’s lead to 3-0 and set the stage for Clark.
Hurricane and St. Albans meet Tuesday in MSAC Tournament play at 3 p.m. The winner returns Wednesday at 8 against the Huntington-Midland winner. The losers play at 3.
RIVERSIDE 000 300 0 — 3 5 2
HUNTINGTON 120 000 1 –4 10 1
Wilson and Purdue; McGinnis, Conn (2), Carter (4), Smith (7) and Gaul.
Hitting: (R) Clark 2B, 3 RBI; (H) Legg 2B, Hanlon 3-3, RBI; O’Malley 2-3, McElroy 2 RBI.