HUNTINGTON — Whitney Bays is good at taking shots.
The former Huntington High School basketball star was adept at jumpers and layups. Now, she’s taking a shot at college coaching.
On Tuesday, Bays was hired as an assistant coach at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Highlanders.
“After my second year coaching with Huntington High, I was really inspired by the girls to coach at the collegiate level,” Bays said. “After we won the state, I reached out to some of my old coaches and friends and asked for advice on how to get into college coaching.”
Everyone Bays approached recommended the same course of action — go to the Final Four, talk with coaches and hand out resumes. Bays did just that and connected with Gardner-Webb head coach Alex Simmons.
“She’s really nice and she looked so familiar,” Bays said of Simmons. “It turned out she played with (former South Charleston standout) Alexis Hornbuckle at Tennessee. I saw her play when I was in middle school.”
Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas said he is thrilled for Bays, who returned to her alma mater three years ago and helped the Highlanders to Class AAAA state championships each of the last two seasons.
“I’m really pleased to see Whitney get started on what she wants to do,” Lucas said. “When she came to help us, she wanted a shot at coaching in college. She wanted to see if she liked it enough to coach. She did an outstanding job for us.”
Simmons said she is pleased to add a coach of Bays’ caliber to his staff.
“We are proud to bring a coach with Whitney’s background of success into our program,” Simmons said. “Her accomplishments on the court speak for themselves and her ability to relate to young people will benefit our team immediately.”
Bays played professionally in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Russia and Puerto Rico after a stellar college career that began at Maryland and ended with All-Big Ten honors twice at Purdue, where she averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals. She recorded 15 double-doubles for the Boilermakers as a senior.
Bays was voted the league’s top reserve in 2014 en route to second-team All-Conference honors. She posted 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and recorded eight double-doubles. Her career rebounding average of 8.9 per game set a Purdue record.
Bays started her career at the University of Maryland, where she saw action in 26 games from 2010-2012. She helped the Terrapins to an Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a berth in the Elite Eight.
Bays won the West Virginia Gatorade player of the year award twice and All-State honors three times. She averaged 24.4 points and 11.1 rebounds as a senior and was ranked as high as the No. 13 player in her graduating class nationally by ESPN. She was rated as the nation’s No. 3 forward prospect in the Class of 2009.
Bays earned degrees in sociology and business from Purdue in 2015.