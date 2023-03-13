The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230309 hhsboys 07.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington’s Duane Harris (0) looks to make a pass as he is guarded by St. Albans’ Eli Samples in the Class AAAA, Region IV boys basketball tournament co-final on Wednesday at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The schedule reveals South Charleston is Huntington High’s opponent in the first round of the West Virginia Class AAAA boys basketball tournament, but coaches of both wonder what teams will show up.

The fourth-seeded Highlanders (19-5) take on the fifth-seeded Black Eagles (18-7) at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you