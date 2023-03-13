The schedule reveals South Charleston is Huntington High’s opponent in the first round of the West Virginia Class AAAA boys basketball tournament, but coaches of both wonder what teams will show up.
The fourth-seeded Highlanders (19-5) take on the fifth-seeded Black Eagles (18-7) at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
It’s a rematch of Huntington High’s 59-45 home victory on Feb. 9.
“We didn’t play well at all,” South Charleston coach Josh Daniels said of the loss to the Highlanders. “Huntington is good and you have to play your best to beat them. We didn’t do that.”
The Highlanders average 70 points a game, but feature a defense that’s inconsistent.
“I told our guys (South Charleston is) a much better team now than they were then and we have to come to play hard, play together and not take this opportunity for granted,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said of the first meeting.
Wayne Harris, a former Black Eagles star, leads Huntington High in scoring with 17.5 points per game. Mikey Johnson averages 17.3 and Jaylen Motley 14.1. Johnson pulls down 10.3 rebounds per contest.
Both coaches said they’re optimistic. All of the Highlanders’ losses were to state tournament teams. Huntington High beat Minford, the No. 2-ranked team in Ohio Division III, Ohio Division III Elite Eight team South Point and Kentucky Sweet Sixteen squad Ashland, among other strong clubs. South Charleston owns one victory in three tries against No. 2 seed George Washington, which beat the Highlanders twice.
“I feel good about where we are right now,” Holmes said. “We’re moving the ball well and playing good defense. Most of all, we’re competing.”
South Charleston, too, is playing well, having won 61-50 at Oak Hill in the region co-final. The Black Eagles reached the state semifinals last season. They’re led by 6-foot-6 junior Bryson Smith and 6-3 senior Christian Goebel.
“We think we match up well,” Daniels said. “Both teams are very talented. We think we have a good chance if we play well.”
The winner of Tuesday’s game takes on the victor from No. 1 Morgantown and No. 8 Bridgeport at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
