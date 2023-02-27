The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Icon High School basketball blox

Morgantown, Shady Spring, Williamstown and James Monroe claimed West Virginia Associated Press high school boys basketball poll championships Monday.

The Mohigans (20-2) were a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA, where Huntington High (17-5, 59 points) finished fourth. George Washington (19-3, 81) was second and Parkersburg South (16-6, 64) third. South Charleston (16-6, 55) rounded out the top five. Spring Mills (15-7, 36) was sixth, followed by Hedgesville (18-5, 29), Wheeling Park (15-7, 24), Jefferson (14-7, 17) and Greenbrier East (11-10, 15).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you