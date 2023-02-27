Morgantown, Shady Spring, Williamstown and James Monroe claimed West Virginia Associated Press high school boys basketball poll championships Monday.
The Mohigans (20-2) were a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAAA, where Huntington High (17-5, 59 points) finished fourth. George Washington (19-3, 81) was second and Parkersburg South (16-6, 64) third. South Charleston (16-6, 55) rounded out the top five. Spring Mills (15-7, 36) was sixth, followed by Hedgesville (18-5, 29), Wheeling Park (15-7, 24), Jefferson (14-7, 17) and Greenbrier East (11-10, 15).
The Tigers (18-3, 90) were No. 1 on all ballots in Class AA. Fairmont Senior (21-1, 81) was second, followed by Ripley (20-2, 68), East Fairmont (20-2, 67), Logan (12-9, 51), Herbert Hoover (15-6, 41), Winfield (13-9, 35), Scott (13-9, 35), Elkins (13-9, 22) and Weir (13-9, 7).
The Yellowjackets (22-0, 90) were a unanimous No. 1 in Class AA, ahead of South Harrison (20-2, 72), Bluefield (15-7, 71), Chapmanville (18-3, 69), Ravenswood (17-5, 52), Charleston Catholic (17-5, 49), Wyoming East (14-8, 31), St. Marys (15-7, 26), Poca (12-10, 14) and Wheeling Central (11-10, 12).
In Class A, the defending state champion Mavericks (20-2, 90) were tabbed No. 1 on every ballot. Tug Valley (19-3, 79) was second, Tucker County (16-4, 73) third, Clay-Battelle (16-6, 62) and Webster County (15-7, 51). East Hardy (16-6, 39) was sixth, ahead of Cameron (11-11, 34), Weirton Madonna (13-9, 28), Wahama (14-8, 21) and Pendleton County (13-8, 14).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
