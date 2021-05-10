HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's girls and boys won championships in the Huntington Invitational track meet on Saturday.
The Highlanders girls finished with 215 points. Charleston Catholic was second with 126, followed by George Washington with 71, Spring Valley with 29, Nitro with 28, Lincoln County with 26, Buffalo With 22 and St. Albans with 10.
Winners from HHS included Cierra Thacker in the 100 in 13.17 and 200 in 27.16; Amanda Brent in the 800 in 2:30.47; the 4x100 relay team in 53.25. the 4x200 relay team in 1:56.3; the shuttle hurdles relay team in 1:10.66; Emma Randan in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 7 inches; and Ravyn Goodson in the discus with a heave of 108-5.
Huntington High's boys won with 143 points. Woodrow Wilson was second with 98, followed by Buffalo with 76, George Washington with 68, St. Albans with 60, Nitro with 48, Spring Valley with 37, Lincoln County with 8 and Charleston Catholic with 4.
Highlanders who won events included, Emirh White in the 100 in 11.62 and the 200 in 23.16; Scout Arthur in the 110 hurdles in 17.33; the 4x100 relay team in 45.27; the 4x200 relay squad in 1:35.67; and the shuttle hurdles relay team on 1:06.04. Spring Valley's Evan Ferguson won the shot put with a throw of 42-10.
Softball
ASHLAND WINS TWO: The Kittens (9-8) beat Franklin County 12-3 and Pendleton County 6-1 in the Tyler Missbach Memorial Showcase at Centre College.
In the first game, Lauren Spears was 4 for 5 with two runs batted in. Camryn Cassidywent 3 for 4. Kaythan Baer, Jad Erwin, Taylor Hamilton and Erin Patrick had two hits apiece. Patrick had two RBI. Erwin was the winning pitcher.
In the nightcap, Patrick and Spears each had two hits, with Patrick driving in two. Kendall Hilliard drove in two runs. Kenzi Robinson earned the win.
Baseball
LAWRENCE COUNTY SWEEPS: The Bulldogs (18-2) ran their winning streak to 12 games with a doubleheader sweep of Ashland (8-11) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Lawrence County took the opener 17-8 and the second game 11-1.
Abner Collinsworth went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI for the Bulldogs in the first game. Ryan Atkins drove in four in the second game. Blue Fletcher went a combined 6 for 8.