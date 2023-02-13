The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230210 hhsboys 16.jpg
Huntington takes on South Charleston during a high school boys basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High's boys held steady at No. 4 in Class AAAA in the West Virginia Associated Press boys high school basketball poll Monday.

The Highlanders (16-3) lost to No. 2 Parkersburg South 98-84, but beat South Charleston 59-45 and clobbered Fairland 75-44 last week. Huntington High received 70 points.

