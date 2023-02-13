HUNTINGTON — Huntington High's boys held steady at No. 4 in Class AAAA in the West Virginia Associated Press boys high school basketball poll Monday.
The Highlanders (16-3) lost to No. 2 Parkersburg South 98-84, but beat South Charleston 59-45 and clobbered Fairland 75-44 last week. Huntington High received 70 points.
Spring Valley and Cabell Midland were 12th and 13th, respectively. Morgantown (18-2, 100) continued its unanimous reign at the top, despite a 30-20 loss to Ohio power Dover. Parkersburg South (13-5, 90) is second and George Washington (15-2, 80) third, followed by Spring Mills (14-5, 41), Greenbrier East (10-8, 38), South Charleston (12-6, 35), Hedgesville (16-4, 31), Jefferson (11-6, 29), Bridgeport (12-4, 14) and Wheeling Park (11-7, 14).
Tolsia (12-7, 9) dipped from ninth to 10th in Class A, where James Monroe (16-2, 100) is No. 1. Tug Valley (16-3, 88) is second, ahead of Tucker County 12-4, 79), Webster County (14-5, 67), Clay-Battelle (13-6, 64), East Hardy (15-5, 45), Cameron (10-9, 37), Weirton Madonna (12-8, 29) and Pendleton County (11-7, 13).
Huntington St. Joe is 12th and Wahama 13th.
Shady Spring (16-3, 100) is No. 1 on all ballots in Class AA. Fairmont Senior (16-1, 90) is a unanimous No. 2. Ripley (16-2, 75) is third, East Fairmont (15-2, 73) fourth and Logan (12-9, 55) fifth. Winfield (9-7, 51), Scott (12-8, 36), Herbert Hoover (3-6, 32), Elkins (11-7, 20) and Weir (14-7, 12) finish the top 10.
In Class AA, Williamstown (18-0, 98) was No. 1 on nine ballots to rank ahead of No. 2 Bluefield (12-5, 89), which garnered one first-place vote. South Harrison (17-1, 75), Chapmanville (14-3, 71) and Charleston Catholic (15-3, 64) round out the top five. Ravenswood (15-4, 46), Wyoming East 14-6, 42), St. Marys (13-4, 32), Wheeling Central (9-10, 15) and Poca (11-8, 13) complete the top 10.
In girls Class AAA, Spring Valley (17-3, 82) picked up two first place votes and is third. Cabell Midland (16-5, 59) is No. 5 and Huntington High (12-8, 45) no. 7. Wheeling Park (20-2, 97) is No. 1 with 97 points. Morgantown (17-4, 86) is second. Spring Mills (16-0, 74) is fourth, with one No. 1 nod.
University (13-7, 47) is sixth, Woodrow Wilson (12-8, 25) eighth, George Washington (13-6, 21) ninth and Parkersburg South (10-10, 6) 10th.
North Marion (20-1, 96, 6) tops Class AAA, two points ahead of Wayne (20-1,94, 2). East Fairmont (20-2, 78) is third, ahead of Ripley (16-5, 67), Robert C. Byrd (16-4, 64), Lewis County (14-5, 46), Philip Barbour (11-8, 42), Nitro (11-11, 24), Logan (9-11, 20) and Keyser (12-8, 10).
Summers County (17-4, 94, 5) is the new No. 1 in Class AA. Wyoming East (16-3, 94, 4) and Mingo Central (17-2, 85) are second and third, respectively. Williamstown (17-4, 67), Wheeling Central (16-5, 60), St. Marys (14-7, 50), Charleston Catholic (11-9, 34), Ritchie County (13-10, 27), Chapmanville (14-6, 23) and Parkersburg Catholic (11-7, 16) make up the remainder of the top 10.
Cameron (15-6, 100, 10) is a unanimous No. 1 in Class A, where Tolsia (13-8, 39) is seventh. Doddridge County (16-4, 85) and Tucker County (15-2, 85) tied at No. 3. Webster County (16-3, 62) is fourth, followed by Greenbrier West (15-4, 60), James Monroe (14-5, 57), Tolsia, Gilmer County (10-10, 24), Pendleton County (10-3, 20) and Tug Valley (17-8, 9).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.