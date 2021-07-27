HUNTINGTON — David Bradshaw prefers victories, of course, but is just thankful to play football.
The Huntington High linebacker/H-back said he is eager to get on the field for his senior season, which begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 with a home game vs. Parkersburg.
The Highlanders went 3-6 last year, but Bradshaw didn’t even get to experience all of that season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year I was out two games because of COVID,” Bradshaw said. “I just want to come back and play all the games.”
The 6-foot, 200-pound Bradshaw plays well. Talented on both sides of the ball, he said he prefers defense. Bradshaw picked up a college scholarship offer from Fairmont State on July 18 after attending camp there. Fellow HHS linebacker Tyrees Smith also was offered by the Falcons. Bradshaw said he’s honored to be recruited and hopes a strong season will lead to more offers.
Bradshaw was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl all-star game.
“David is a force in the middle of our defense,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “He put togethers some impressive stats last year and I look for him to make a huge impact this fall.”
Bradshaw said he appreciates the attention and compliments, but is team focused.
“We’re going to be good, a lot of seniors on the team, a lot of talent here,” he said. “I think we’ll have a good season.”
