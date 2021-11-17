HUNTINGTON -- Imagine building a house, but leaving a few holes in the roof.
That's similar to how Huntington High football coach Billy Seals said he feels about his team's play as its enters Friday's 7:30 p.m. Class AAA playoff game with George Washington at Bob Sang Field. The Highlanders have played well overall, but haven't finished finished the job as Seals would like.
HHS (11-0) comes in ranked No. 1. The Patriots (8-3) are No. 9.
"We need to have that killer instinct and put games away," Seals said.
Last week, Seals hurried his team into the locker room after shaking hands with Wheeling Park after the Highlanders' 48-21 victory. Seals and his player usually linger a while on the field after a victory, but a late touchdown by the Patriots didn't set well with the veteran coach and he let his team know about it.
Huntington High experienced a similar late letdown in a 30-14 over George Washington on Sept. 17 in Charleston. The Highlanders built a 30-0 lead, but the Patriots scored 14 points late.
Seals hopes for another victory, but this time with four dominating quarters. He said meeting a foe for the second time can be difficult, but the game still comes down to who executes better, tackles best and makes fewer mistakes.
"I think when you go back and look at GW, that was week four," Seals said. "Both teams have improved significantly. Obviously, we're both going to do little tweaks here and there that you do to try to win the football game, but I don't think you change a whole lot. I'm a firm believer in that you do what you do. You might make a couple of tweaks, but you're still going to go back to what you do and what you do well."
What the Highlanders did well in the first meeting was run the ball and stop the run, outgaining the Patriots 219-0 on the ground. Huntington High also threw well, as Gavin Lochow completed 13 of 20 passes for 186 yards and ran 15 time for 93. Curtis Jones added 84 yards on 14 carries.
GW threw effectively as quarterback Abe Fenwick and Noah Vellaithambi combined to go 16 for 25 for 213 yards. The Patriots also recovered two onside kicks to stay in the game.
The Highlanders feature many weapons. Lochow leads the team in rushing, with 114 carries for 968 yards and 18 touchdowns, and passing, with 98 completions in 172 attempts for 1,691 yards and 17 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Amari Felder has carried 54 times for 460 yards and seven TDs and caught 13 passes for 185 yards and five scores. Jones has 12 catches for 230 yards and has rushed for 428 yards and six touchdowns on eight attempts. Nakyin Harrell has 17 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Jha Jha Jackson has eight catches for 141 yards and two TDs. Scout Arthur has seven catches for 124 yards.
"I think that's why we've been so good on offense," Seals said. "We have six or seven guys who can touch the ball and make something happen with it. You take Gavin Lochow and Noah Waynick and Curtis Jones and Amari Felder and Zha Zha Jackson all all those guys and it makes for a lot of playmakers. Coach (C.J.) Crawford has done a great job getting the ball in those guys' hands and they've done a good job executing. Hopefully we continue the trend of putting a lot of points on the board."
The winner of Friday's game advances to the semifinals against the victor from the game featuring No. 5 Cabell Midland (10-1) at No. 4 University (11-0).