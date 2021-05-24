HUNTINGTON — As usual, Huntington High’s girls basketball players drove the lane and finished strong.
The Highlanders’ Class AAAA state championship girls team was honored with a parade, with decorated vehicles winding from Highlander Way down Hal Greer Boulevard, and eventually to a closed portion of 8th Street where it was honored in a ceremony led by Mayor Steve Williams on Monday evening.
“Welcome to title town West Virginia,” Williams shouted, drawing applause from the dozens of people gather outside City Hall to honor the team, which went 16-1 and defeated Cabell Midland 58-49 in the championship game on May 1 in Charleston. “You and Marshall’s (national champion) men’s soccer team are putting a big underline on title town. You were impressive, worked hard and played intelligent.”
Williams declared Monday “Lady Highlanders Day” in the city before reading a proclamation, a copy of which he gave to each HHS player and coach.
The players, wearing their green jerseys, laughed as they celebrated their title once more, possibly for the last time together.
“It’s so sad,” said senior guard LaTahia Jackson, who is headed to Xavier to run track. “I might cry. They’re my girls and I love them. We really appreciate this. It very nice and well deserved. It’s been a long, rough, four years.”
With COVID-19 constantly looming, a threat to cancel the season, Huntington High persevered and defeated Cabell Midland 60-47 to win the sectional title, Parkersburg South 41-12 to claim a regional championship, then Martinsburg 54-49, Morgantown 55-40 and Cabell Midland in the state tournament.
Junior guard Dionna Gray said the parade and ceremony were “cool and exciting” and added she and her teammates plan a repeat in 2022.
Councilman Bob Bailey lauded Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas, who won his third state championship in 52 years on the bench. Bailey coached with Lucas at Oley Junior High and Huntington East High School for about one dozen seasons.
“This is the best coach in the state of West Virginia,” Bailey said, wrapping his right arm around around Lucas. “You’ve done the city of Huntington well and yourselves well.”
Assistant coach Abby Conley, who played for Lucas before joining his staff, said she was honored that the city celebrated the team.
“To be able to celebrate with them is special,” Conley said. “The parade was fun. People on the side of the road clapped and drivers honked their horns.”
Council member Tia Rumbaugh said she was thrilled to take part in the ceremony.
“I love it when I see women succeeding,” Rumbaugh said. “It will propel you even farther. Keep goin’. Don’t stop.”