PRINCETON, W.Va. — Fresh off a No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press girls high school basketball poll, Huntington High (4-0) played up to that lofty status with a 70-31 victory over Princeton (3-1).
The Highlanders jumped to a 23-3 lead and led 49-13 at halftime.
Jada Turner led HHS with 17 points. Kaiti Swann and Dionna Gray each scored 12 points. Imani Hickman scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Laken Dye paced the Tigers with six points.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 23 26 10 11 — 70: Swann 12, A. Jackson 3, L. Jackson 5, Hickman 9, Gray 12, Turner 17, Goodson 6, Anderson 4, Cristus 2.
PRINCETON 3 10 4 13 — 31: Fornell 1, Sarver 4, Bane 5, Saunders 2, Parrish 3, Dye 6, Davis 1, Taylor 3, Porterfield 2, Boggess 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 63, CALVARY BAPTIST 25: Emily Hutchinson scored 16 points, made six steals and issued five steals to lead the Soldiers over the Patriots. Sydney Cicenas scored 16 points and Samantha Wells 13 for Grace Christian. Ashlyn Bowles led Calvary Baptist with 12 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 3 4 6 12 — 25: Bowles 12, Atwell 6, A. Smith 3, L. Smith 2, Young 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 27 11 19 6 — 63: Wells 13, Hutchinson 16, Cicenas 16, Wagoner 5, Adkins 2, Pyles 9.
LINCOLN COUNTY 64, LEWIS COUNTY 62: Natalie Fout scored 17 points to lift the Panthers over the Minutewomen in the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
Avery Lucas and Kiaura Henderson scored 15 points each for Lincoln County. Henderson snared 12 rebounds. Allee Albright chipped in 10 points. Emma Cayton scored 27 points and Olivia Krinov scored 19 points and snatched 11 rebounds for Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY 15 14 17 16 — 62: Wyatt 0, Post 0, Krinov 19, James 3, McDougal 0, Brown 8, Cayton 27, Starett 5, Butcher 0.
LINCOLN COUNTY 20 19 11 14 — 64: Blankenship 0, Clay 0, Fout 17, Lunsford 0, Kyeton 5, Lucas 15, Albright 10, Peters 2, Henderson 15.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 65, WINFIELD 30: Kalissa Lacy scored 27 points to help the Patriots (3-2) defeat the Generals at the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University. Megan Taylor paced Winfield (1-4) with nine points.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 48, WAHAMA 13: Leslie Huffman scored 16 points and Izzy DeAngelo 11 to lift the host Crusaders (6-0 overall, 4-0 Little Kanawha Conference) to a triumph over the White Falcons (3-3, 3-2). Amber Wolfe and Mikie Lieving each scored four points to lead Wahama.
WAHAMA 0 6 4 3 — 13: Wolfe 4, Lieving 4, VanMatre 2, Christian 2, Noble 1.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 8 14 15 11 — 48: Huffman 16, DeAngelo 11, Ross 8, Boice 7, Miller 4, Tokodi-Ruth 2.
Boys
SPRING VALLEY 64, PARKERSBURG 58: Corbin Page scored 21 points to lift the Timberwolves over the Big Reds in the Shootout at the Big House in Institute, West Virginia.
Jace Caldwell scored 14 points and Cory Maynard 10 for Spring Valley, which outscored Parkersburg 17-11 in the fourth quarter. Bryson Singer scored 20 points for the Big Reds. Josh Kopec scored 13 and Carson Dennis 11.
SPRING VALLEY 16 14 17 17 — 64: Maynard 10, Turner 6, Fouch 2, Hazlett 2, Caldwell 14, Page 21, Adkins 2, Smith 7, Fortner 0.
PARKERSBURG 14 18 15 11 — 58: Hancook 2, Singer 20, Fleming 6, McHale 3, Mills 0, Kopec 13, Cyrus 3, Dennis 11
LINCOLN COUNTY 54, LEWIS COUNTY 41: The Panthers (5-0) raced to a 20-6 lead and beat the Minutemen in the Shootout at the Big House.
Jackson Sanders led Lincoln County with 15 points. Jayce Tully scored 14 and Scooter Phillips chipped in 10. Tanner Griffith led Lewis County with 12 points. Vincent Snuffer scored 11 and Jaycob Smith 10.
LEWIS COUNTY 6 4 19 12 — 41: E. Smith 0, J. Smith 10, Zielienski 0, Griffith 12, Watson 8, Heater 0, Sickles 0, Hunt 0, Snuffer 11, Rowan 0.
LINCOLN COUNTY 20 5 15 14 — 54: Blevins 0, Tully 14, Romans 0, Koontz 9, Sanders 15, Phillips 10, , Carpenter 6, Tomblin 0, Graham 0.
POINT PLEASANT 68, SISSONVILLE 65: Hunter Bush scored 28 points and Kyelar Morrow 23 as the Big Blacks (2-4) edged the visiting Indians. Dylan Griffin led Sissonville (0-5) with 20 points. Jalen Breckenridge and Kadin Johnson each each scored 12.
RACELAND 68, GREENUP COUNTY 44: Kyle Broughton scored 25 points to lead the Rams (11-6) to a victory over the visiting Musketeers (5-17) in the semifinals of the Kentucky 63rd District Tournament. Andrew Floyd scored 17 points and Kirk Pence 13 for Raceland. Trenton Hannah scored 15 points, Beau Barker 13 and Carson Wireman 11 for Greenup County.
Raceland takes on Lewis County at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the district title.
GREENUP COUNTY 8 8 17 11 — 44: Hunt 1, Gibson 11, Wireman 2, Bays 2, Barker 13, Hannah 15, Howard 0, Haislop 0, Adkins 0, Cohen 0.
RACELAND 18 14 14 22 — 68: Floyd 17, Pence 13, Broughton 25, Gallion 6, Lundy 2, Reed 4, Gaize 1, Fannin 0, Wallace 0, Newman 0, Perkins 0, Heighton 0, Farley 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 54, RUSSELL 48: Kolby McCann scored 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Lions defeated the Red Devils in the 63rd District semifinals in Raceland, Kentucky. Brady Bell paced Russell with 15 points.
Carson Patrick scored 10.
Lewis County faces host Raceland at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district championship game.
LEWIS COUNTY 17 16 10 11 — 54: Liles 7, Thomas 1, McCann 28, Gerike 7, Spencer 7, Noble 2, Jordan 0, Burriss 2.
RUSSELL 16 13 10 9 — 48: Quinn 3, Bell 15, Patrick 10, Doak 0, Downs 4, Jachimczuk 7, Blum 3, Charles 6.
CLAY COUNTY 65, BUFFALO 57: Tanner Faulkner and Curtis Litton each scored 16 points as the visiting Panthers beat the Bison. Ethan Burkhammer scored 10 points for Clay County (3-1). Noah Thompson scored 15 points to lead Buffalo (2-3). Alec Hanshaw scored 14.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 68, PRESTONSBURG 52: Cody Maynard scored 27 points to help the Bulldogs beat the Blackcats in the Kentucky 58th District Tournament semifinals. Lawrence County will take on Betsy Layne at 7 p.m. Thursday in the finals.