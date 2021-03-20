HUNTINGTON — A loss isn’t the end of the world for Ty Holmes.
Oh, the Huntington High School boys basketball coach is competitive, every bit as much as he was when he starred at the old HHS before in 1996 it consolidated with Huntington East to make the new school.
And after two bouts with COVID-19, one with double pneumonia and seeing nearly all his close family members fight coronavirus in the last year, Holmes won’t be rattled by a blown assignment by a player nor a missed call by an official.
“The Lord brought me out,” Holmes said of illnesses that put him on his back for two weeks the first time and four the second. “It was hard. I didn’t get out of bed.”
Being bedridden was difficult for Holmes, who enjoys interaction with others. He was limited in who could be around him, at times frustrating the Highlanders’ coach.
“It was bad,” Holmes said. “I’m a people person. I like being out and seeing people. I couldn’t be around our players or staff or other people I love.”
Holmes said he had taken precautions to stave off COVID-19 and has no idea where he contracted it.
Holmes’ mother, however, said she suspects she knows where she caught it — at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, where she works security, where employees wore gloves but no masks. At first, Rosalind Holmes-Taylor thought she had sinusitis, but she rapidly became sicker and had to be helped into Mansfield (Texas) Methodist Hospital, where she stayed several days.
When Holmes’ mom caught the virus, he turned to God in prayer and fasting. Holmes said being 1,000 miles away was difficult but he didn’t feel helpless because he believed in the power of prayer.
Shanee’ Moore, Holmes’ sister, attended to their mom. Eventually, Shanee’ and brothers Cameron and Byron also were infected. Coach Holmes spent two weeks with his mom in Texas after she was released from the hospital.
“I’m thankful for God’s grade and mercy,” coach Holmes said.
So is Holmes-Taylor.
“People will appreciate when we get back together,” she said of a day when COVID-19 no longer is the threat it has been. “We serve a great God and I give him all the glory.”