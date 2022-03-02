HUNTINGTON — It’s not often a team faces the same opponent four times in one basketball season, but such was the case for the Huntington and Parkersburg girls teams.
But it was the Highlanders who left the Class AAAA Region IV co-final game with a 50-36 victory, their third over the Big Reds this year, and it advances them to the state tournament next week to defend their title from a season ago.
“That’s a new one for me,” Highlander coach Lonnie Lucas said of seeing Parkersburg as many times as he did this year. “This wasn’t one of our better ball games but they are hard to play. Playing four times makes it harder.”
They played twice in Huntington, once in Parkersburg and for the Mountain State Athletic Conference title in South Charleston. Huntington won three and the Big Reds handed the Highlanders their only loss so far this season.
Lucas and Parkersburg coach Chris Murray knew each other’s tendencies. After all, there’s not much hidden after seeing a team as many times as they had. But with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Lucas managed to surprise his opponent.
With just under five minutes remaining, Huntington went to a stall, holding the ball and killing four minutes of clock in three possessions, allowing the Big Reds just four shots the rest of the way.
“To see them holding the ball with that much time left was a bit surprising. I thought it was a credit to how we played,” Murray said, “but if I had the best player in the state of West Virginia that could handle the ball like that, I’d hold the ball and go to states.”
“They weren’t taking the ball away from Dionna (Gray),” Lucas said, cracking a smile as the comment came out of his mouth.
Gray dribbled through the defense and worked the offense to keep the ball from the girls in red, ultimately finishing with a game-high 15 points, more than half of which came at the free-throw line. Imani Hickman added a dozen and Jada Turner 10 for Huntington.
As a team, the Highlanders knocked down 19 of 23 from the stripe while the Big Reds attempted just three foul shots.
“Those were important,” Gray said. “We work on free throw shooting a lot and run for every miss in practice because we know that games come down to that kind of stuff.”
Huntington led by nine points after the first quarter and by eight, 26-18, at halftime but lagged in the third quarter, twice allowing Parkersburg within three points of the lead, but had an answer each time.
Trinity Balog and Brilynn Florence were a big part of why Parkersburg remained within striking distance. The pair combined for 25 points and made four 3-pointers.
Nearly six minutes rolled off the clock before the Highlanders made their first field goal of the second half. Turner snapped that streak of missed shots by making three straight and pushing the lead back to nine.
Supplemented by eight made free throws in the quarter, Huntington’s lead grew to 11 and the Big Reds never were able to make another strong push to get back in the game.
“We were within three possessions the whole night, I mean we got it to three (points) several times and couldn’t get another stop, which is a credit to the Dionna and how she gets her teammates involved,” Murray said.
The Highlanders were 5 of 9 from the free-throw line in the first half but a perfect 14 of 14 in the second to secure the win despite only making five field goals in the third and fourth quarters.
Parkersburg 7 11 13 5 — 36: Balog 12, K. Roberts 7, Florence 13, Hood 2, McCale 2
Huntington 6 10 14 10 — 50: Jackson 3, L. Smith 7, M. Smith 2, Hickman 12, Gray 15, Turner 10, Giles 1