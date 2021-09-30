HUNTINGTON — During 7 on 7 scrimmages in July, Huntington High was given a good look at Spring Valley and what the Highlanders saw was different than in past seasons.
The Timberwolves excelled in the all-pass workouts. Normally run-based Spring Valley was throwing effectively, and not just on third-and-long.
The No. 1 Highlanders (5-0) are preparing for a different Timberwolves offense when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at HHS’ Bob Sang Stadium. Spring Valley (4-1) is more diverse in its play calling than its been in several years, having rushed for 1,181 yards and passed for 918. The ground-and-pound attack has added a dangerous air component.
That balance has made the Timberwolves more difficult for which to plan. Not that the ground-based offense was easy. Spring Valley muscled its way downfield behind a plethora of linemen who went on to major college programs. Now, their blockers step back in pass coverage about 15 times per gamer.
“They’re a lot more wide open,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. “They have really good athletes at the skill positions. They’re smaller than they have been on the line, but still very good. They’re more multiple on offense and that makes them harder to prepare for.”
The Highlanders have been stingy vs. the run, surrendering 557 yards and 3.84 yards per carry, and the pass, giving up 548 yards. Opposing passers, though, have completed 63.5 percent of their passes. HHS defensive backs, though, have intercepted nine of them.
Kahlief Tye leads the squad with four picks. Scout Arthur, Amari Felder, Zah Zah Jackson, Jordan Price and Noah Waynick have one interception apiece.
Their focus, and that of the HHS defensive linemen and linebackers, will be quarterback Dalton Fouch, who has completed 48 of 77 passes for 918 yards and has been sacked only once. He also has run 41 times for 255 yards.
Fouch chooses from plenty of targets. Ty Bartrum, a senior who moved in from New Jersey and has committed to Harvard, significantly has boosted the passing game. Bartrum, whose dad Mike is a former Marshall University and NFL star, has 19 catches for 420 yards and eight touchdowns. Tight end Corbin Page, committed to West Virginia University, has 12 catches for 172 yards and one TD. Speedster Ben Turner has caught nine passes for 217 yards and one score.
Seals still is concentrating on his own team. The Highlanders trailed Capital 7-3 at halftime last week before rallying for a 30-7 victory. Putting together four solid quarters has been a challenge for Huntington High, but when it does play well it’s explosive.
“We have to play 48 minutes of football,” Seals said. “We can’t play 40 or 42, certainly not against this team.”